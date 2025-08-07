Brand Scotland partners with Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Scottish Secretary keynote speech on the value of Scotland’s cultural offer

Scotland’s most internationally recognised cultural brands will work alongside the Scotland Office to promote Brand Scotland, in a landmark partnership selling the best of Scotland overseas and encouraging investment and growth.

This is the third Brand Scotland partnership agreement to be signed, following on from recent agreements with the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

These cultural partnerships demonstrate the vital role arts and creativity play in opening doors for Scottish businesses worldwide, whilst showcasing the best of Scottish talent to global audiences. Part of our Plan for Change, our Brand Scotland work overseas will bring real returns for people back home.

The Fringe deal will be signed as the Scottish Secretary makes a keynote speech about the value of Scotland’s cultural sector. Speaking during the first week of Edinburgh’s summer festivals, at the newly-refurbished Filmhouse, Mr Murray will say:

Scotland’s world renowned cultural sector is a key part of his work to sell the best of Scotland overseas, and encourage inward investment in Scotland. The sector has a key role to play in driving economic growth and putting more money in people’s pockets.

Our arts sector is also an important part of the UK’s soft power - building links and relationships around the world.

The UK Government is a champion of the arts and culture in Scotland - including investing in vital projects such as the Edinburgh Filmhouse (£1.5 million), the King’s Theatre (£2 million), V&A Dundee (£2.6 million), a new cultural hub in Kilmarnock (£20 million), plus a new year-round home for the Fringe and funding for Keep it Fringe grants for artists (£7 million).

Mr Murray will talk about how the Edinburgh Festival Fringe plays a key role in widening access to the arts. Ensuring everyone can have the chance to enjoy events which spark imagination, laughter and emotion.

He will say:

“For some, art and culture is a tool of power, of wealth. For others it is a tool of nation building, of defining who we are and who we are not.

“For me, it is something which transcends states and systems, and teaches us something about the human condition which other experiences simply cannot do.

“But that value, that treasure, that ability for our cultural pursuits to let us see into our souls and those around us is something we cannot take for granted.”

Speaking ahead of his speech, Ian Murray said:

“Scotland’s excellent arts and culture sector opens doors right around the world. From the global stage of the Edinburgh Fringe to the pageantry of the Military Tattoo, our arts and creativity don’t just entertain - they build the relationships and showcase the innovation that drives real economic returns for communities across Scotland.

“Our partnership deal with the Edinburgh Fringe will help us sell Brand Scotland around the world, helping us deliver the economic growth that will put more money in people’s pockets.”

Tony Lankester, Chief Executive, Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said:

“The Edinburgh Fringe is arguably one of the UK’s finest cultural exports and, in recognising that, this partnership gives us the opportunity to proudly put it at the heart of a global conversation. We’re proud of the artists and audiences who make the Fringe possible and who create this joyous celebration of creativity each year. Putting the Fringe at the centre of Brand Scotland recognises that work, and opens up a world of new platforms for participants.”

The Scottish Secretary will also announce the first round of successful bids from the overseas Brand Scotland fund, which is investing £250,000 this financial year to promote Scottish soft power, culture and trade opportunities worldwide. The new fund is supporting the Fringe’s international event today [7 August] at the Filmhouse.

Funding has also been signed off for initiatives including supporting an event in Berlin with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland [which Mr Murray attended earlier this week], a ‘Travelling Museum of Whisky’ in Bolivia, a celebration of Scottish heritage and craftsmanship in Switzerland and St Andrew’s Day events to promote Scottish exports and cultural engagement. The overseas Brand Scotland fund has already approved several cultural initiatives across the UK’s overseas network of over 250 posts.

The Brand Scotland programme compliments the work the UK Government is doing to strike trade deals around the world, and to reset relationships with our European neighbours.

We will continue to drive forward Brand Scotland in the coming months, with ministerial visits planned to India, Japan, France, Canada, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Germany and Sweden.