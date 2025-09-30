Brand-new electric trains running daily on the Coryton and Penarth lines

Customers travelling on the Coryton and Penarth lines are now enjoying the benefits of brand-new electric trains.

As of Saturday 27 Sept a total of twenty-four Class 756 electric trains will run on Coryton, Penarth, Treherbert, Aberdare, and Merthyr lines.

The state-of-the-art trains are transforming travel for passengers with increased capacity, faster and more frequent services, as well as improved comfort and accessibility – including level boarding.

This completes the rollout of all the Class 756 trains across the South Wales valleys as part of the Welsh Government’s £800 million investment into brand-new trains.

Speaking at Coryton station, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates recently said:

We are working hard to deliver better transport for people across Wales, so I am delighted that the full rollout of the brand-new 756 electric trains is now complete. This marks another significant milestone on our mission to upgrade all the Core Valley Lines and deliver a turn-up-and go metro service. And with Pay As You Go available in over 90 stations, more people will now be able to travel for cheaper and benefit from the service these state-of-the art trains provide.

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at TfW recently said: