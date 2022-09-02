Home Office
|Printable version
Brave, inspirational and selfless acts recognised with new Home Secretary commendation
Award for outstanding contributions in the field of home affairs by civil servants, members of police and fire services and members of the public.
Individuals who have protected communities, carried out immense acts of bravery and championed the UK to be a better place have been recognised by the Home Secretary.
Priti Patel has awarded 110 people a new commendation, which honours individuals in policing, fire, community organisations, the civil service and campaigners.
Actions to help cut crime and the harm it causes, protect vulnerable people and communities, and respond to the threat of terrorism were all individually recognised by the Home Secretary at a ceremony at Lancaster House recently (31 August 2022).
Bishop Webley receives his award from the Home Secretary
Individuals recognised include:
- Figen Murray, who campaigned for Martyn’s Law following the death of her son Martyn Hett in the Manchester Arena attack
- Bishop Derek Webley for leading the Windrush Working Group
- members of Merseyside Police, who responded to the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital as well as recent tragic murders
- Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, whose work ensured justice was served for the family and friends of PC Andrew Harper
- Sheila Coates for her leadership providing frontline services to victims and survivors of sexual abuse
- the National Crime Agency team who worked with law enforcement partners in Europe to target a major criminal network suspected of involvement in the smuggling of up to 10,000 people across the Channel in the last 12-18 months, leading to the arrests of more than 40 people across Europe and upwards of 100 boats being seized
Policing leaders recognised include those who led on security for COP 26, the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall and the Commonwealth Games, as well as those responding to illegal protests, the tragic deaths of Vietnamese migrants in Essex and tackling county lines.
Chiefs who helped tackle this year’s wildfires and blazes last year in Greece, and helped a convoy of equipment reach Ukraine, were also given a commendation.
Medals were awarded to Border Force officers deployed into Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, one of the largest humanitarian evacuations in history, which brought over 15,000 people to safety in the UK.
Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday said:
It is impossible for me adequately to express my gratitude to all those who have made truly outstanding contributions in keeping our communities safe or making our country a better place.
It is only right to recognise the exceptional efforts and courage of these people. This commendation says to the world that what they do is important, vital and absolutely valued.
The Home Secretary expressed her personal thanks to individuals who have selflessly given their time to advocate change for the better, such as members of the Windrush Working Group, whose insight and expertise contributes to the government’s commitment to right the wrongs of Windrush, including advising on the Windrush Compensation Scheme, which has now paid out £40.5 million across 1,037 claims.
Civil servants recognised with a commendation include those responsible for:
- establishing the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which have so far brought 118,000 Ukrainian people to safety in the UK
- leading the Home Office response to the threat from Russian oligarchs and dirty money
- tackling organised immigration crime and removing people with no right to be in the UK
Awards covered a range of crime and policing, fire, counter-terrorism, drugs, security and immigration issues that the Home Office works tirelessly to deliver for the public on.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/brave-inspirational-and-selfless-acts-recognised-with-new-home-secretary-commendation
Latest News from
Home Office
Community support funding announced for people of Liverpool30/08/2022 10:20:00
Home Secretary made the announcement on a visit to Liverpool.
UK and Albania pledge rapid removal of those entering the UK illegally25/08/2022 14:15:00
Both countries will seek to expedite removal of Albanians from next week following growing numbers taking treacherous journey on small boats.
One year on: government's continuing commitment to Afghanistan25/08/2022 13:15:00
Thousands more Afghans are expected to arrive in the UK under bespoke schemes in the next year.
Faster accommodation moves for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children25/08/2022 10:10:00
Changes mean children will spend less time in hotels and more time in long-term accommodation designed for their needs
Scale-up visa will propel high-growth businesses23/08/2022 10:10:10
High-growth companies able to attract exceptional talent to the UK with new Scale-up visa.
Home Secretary praises ‘true’ football fans and urges respect at games22/08/2022 15:20:00
The Home Secretary Priti Patel visited Brentford’s stadium to see the work football clubs, the police and sport bodies are doing to prevent antisocial behaviour.
More foreign criminals and illegal migrants removed19/08/2022 13:25:00
Renewed focus on removals is fulfilling the government’s commitment to keep the British public safe and tackle illegal migration.
Priti Patel signs landmark returns deal with Pakistan17/08/2022 16:15:00
New agreement to remove Pakistani nationals with no legal right to remain in the UK, including criminals, failed asylum seekers and immigration offenders.