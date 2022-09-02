Brave, inspirational and selfless acts recognised with new Home Secretary commendation

Award for outstanding contributions in the field of home affairs by civil servants, members of police and fire services and members of the public.

Individuals who have protected communities, carried out immense acts of bravery and championed the UK to be a better place have been recognised by the Home Secretary.

Priti Patel has awarded 110 people a new commendation, which honours individuals in policing, fire, community organisations, the civil service and campaigners.

Actions to help cut crime and the harm it causes, protect vulnerable people and communities, and respond to the threat of terrorism were all individually recognised by the Home Secretary at a ceremony at Lancaster House recently (31 August 2022).

Bishop Webley receives his award from the Home Secretary

Individuals recognised include:

Figen Murray, who campaigned for Martyn’s Law following the death of her son Martyn Hett in the Manchester Arena attack

Bishop Derek Webley for leading the Windrush Working Group

members of Merseyside Police, who responded to the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital as well as recent tragic murders

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, whose work ensured justice was served for the family and friends of PC Andrew Harper

Sheila Coates for her leadership providing front­line services to victims and survivors of sexual abuse

the National Crime Agency team who worked with law enforcement partners in Europe to target a major criminal network suspected of involvement in the smuggling of up to 10,000 people across the Channel in the last 12-18 months, leading to the arrests of more than 40 people across Europe and upwards of 100 boats being seized

Policing leaders recognised include those who led on security for COP 26, the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Cornwall and the Commonwealth Games, as well as those responding to illegal protests, the tragic deaths of Vietnamese migrants in Essex and tackling county lines.

Chiefs who helped tackle this year’s wildfires and blazes last year in Greece, and helped a convoy of equipment reach Ukraine, were also given a commendation.

Medals were awarded to Border Force officers deployed into Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, one of the largest humanitarian evacuations in history, which brought over 15,000 people to safety in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel yesterday said:

It is impossible for me adequately to express my gratitude to all those who have made truly outstanding contributions in keeping our communities safe or making our country a better place. It is only right to recognise the exceptional efforts and courage of these people. This commendation says to the world that what they do is important, vital and absolutely valued.

The Home Secretary expressed her personal thanks to individuals who have selflessly given their time to advocate change for the better, such as members of the Windrush Working Group, whose insight and expertise contributes to the government’s commitment to right the wrongs of Windrush, including advising on the Windrush Compensation Scheme, which has now paid out £40.5 million across 1,037 claims.

Civil servants recognised with a commendation include those responsible for:

establishing the Ukraine Family Scheme and Homes for Ukraine Scheme, which have so far brought 118,000 Ukrainian people to safety in the UK

leading the Home Office response to the threat from Russian oligarchs and dirty money

tackling organised immigration crime and removing people with no right to be in the UK

Awards covered a range of crime and policing, fire, counter-terrorism, drugs, security and immigration issues that the Home Office works tirelessly to deliver for the public on.