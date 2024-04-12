Welsh Government
Brave Welsh teenager who saved another person’s life among ‘truly inspirational’ winners of 2024 St David Awards
An Explorer Scout from Rhondda Cynon Taf, who saved a young man about to take his own life, was among the winners at this year’s St David Awards, which recognise people who have done extraordinary things.
Callum Smith from Porth was walking over a footbridge that crossed a busy bypass when he saw the man in distress.
Despite having no previous training in dealing with this kind of situation, Callum stayed calm, talked to him and built up a rapport, before holding him until the police arrived and took over.
Now in its eleventh year, the St David Awards are the national awards of Wales, celebrating people from across the country and from all walks of life who have been nominated in categories including bravery, business and community spirit.
Judges commended Callum’s very difficult and admirable actions saying he demonstrated outstanding bravery which resulted in saving a life.
Other winners included Alan Bates, the former Subpostmaster, who was presented the First Minister’s Special Award for leading the campaign to expose the Post Office Horizon IT scandal.
The First Minister also presented a Special Award to The Windrush Cymru Elders, a group established in 2017 as part of Race Council Cymru to promote understanding of ethnic minority elders’ concerns.
Speaking at the ceremony at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, First Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
What a wonderful way to start my time as Prif Weinidog – meeting this wonderful group of incredibly talented and courageous people.
Each and every year, the St David Awards shine a spotlight on some of the most brilliant and brave from all over the country and are a chance to show the rest of the UK what Wales is made of.
This year’s awards, my first as First Minister, will always be particularly special to me, and all this year’s finalists are truly inspirational. We are very lucky to have them living and working here, and it’s been a privilege to celebrate their contribution to Welsh life.
All winners received a St David Awards trophy, designed and made by leading ceramic artist, Daniel Boyle from Ceredigion.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/brave-welsh-teenager-who-saved-another-persons-life-among-truly-inspirational-winners-of-2024-st-david-awards
