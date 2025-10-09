Brave@Heart Awards 2025

First Minister commends acts of bravery.

Nine emergency service workers and five members of the public have been presented with Brave@Heart awards by First Minister John Swinney.

Among those commended for acts of courage and bravery was an off duty firefighter who rescued two sailors on a boat which had crashed into rocks near St Andrews. Two police officers were recognised for calmly and decisively taking action against a man with a suspected firearm in West Lothian.

Another winner included a woman who saved two people from burning cars following a collision in the Scottish Borders, saving both their lives. Two children aged 11 and 9 in Aberdeen saved the life of their mother after she suffered a cardiac arrest – they called 999 and put their mum into the recovery position while following the advice of the emergency services call handler and seeking help from their neighbours.

During a ceremony at the First Minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh last night, John Swinney also presented five Brave@Heart award winners with St Andrew’s Awards in recognition of their exceptional bravery including Police Constable Aaron McCall & Police Sergeant Paul Griffiths, Nathan Foster, Damon Creevey and Ian Skinner.

Since 2010, the Brave@Heart Awards have recognised acts of bravery by staff of the blue-light services, voluntary sector rescue organisations and members of the public. The recipients each year are chosen by an independent validation panel.

First Minister John Swinney said:

“One of my greatest privileges as First Minister is celebrating the remarkable people who make their communities and our society better. The Brave@Heart awards do just that as we honour extraordinary individuals who have changed lives, saved lives, and left a lasting impact on others.

“Everyone who has received an award has, in a moment that truly mattered, stepped forward with bravery and conviction. That is clear from the powerful stories shared by the validation panel, and even more so from hearing these experiences firsthand.

“With these awards, we shine a light on their courage, so that their stories can continue to inspire others. They remind us that bravery can come from anywhere, in any circumstance and that bravery can make all the difference.”

Brave@Heart Validation Panel Chair David Garbutt said:

“As Chair of the First Minister’s Awards Validation Panel, I’ve been deeply honoured to hear the nominations from our emergency services about so many inspiring acts of courage and selflessness undertaken by citizens in Scotland, with ordinary people going far beyond the norm to help others. It’s been a truly humbling experience and a great privilege to be part of this process.”