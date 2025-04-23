Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Brazilian teak plantation investments boss banned after customers lost more than £8.5 million
Director banned following Insolvency Service investigation into sale of investment bonds.
- Guy Conroy was a director of Green IS Group Limited and GIS Forestry Limited, which offered customers the opportunity to invest in teak trees on plantations in Brazil
- Conroy allowed Green IS Group and GIS Forestry to mislead their customers, breaching contractual obligations in the process
- At least £8.525 million was owed to investors when the companies went into liquidation in March 2022
The director of two companies which claimed to run teak plantations in Brazil has been banned after investors lost more than £8.5 million.
Guy Conroy, 57, was the director of Green IS Group Limited and GIS Forestry Limited which offered customers the opportunity to invest in teak trees on its plantations.
Conroy allowed the companies to provide misleading information to customers telling them their investments were secured and there were safeguards to protect their money.
However, at least 250 investors were owed millions of pounds when the companies went into liquidation in 2022.
Conroy, of Upper Richmond Road, London, has been disqualified as a company director for 11 years.
Ann Oliver, Chief Investigator at the Insolvency Service, yesterday said:
Green IS Group and GIS Forestry traded in a manner which was completely unacceptable and not in the public interest.
Guy Conroy was a director of both these companies. He allowed them to mislead investors who lost out on millions of pounds as a result of his actions.
Conroy’s conduct is not what we would expect of company directors which is why we have taken steps to remove him from the corporate arena until March 2036.
Both Green IS Group and GIS Forestry generally sold bonds for £5,000 each with a fixed term between two and 10 years and interest rates of between 8% and 11%.
At the end of each bond’s term, they were to be redeemed by the companies, repaying the initial investment amount to the customer.
Customers thought they were buying rights to teak trees or saplings on plantations in Brazil, but the companies selling the bonds did not have the correct ownership rights.
No debenture over Green IS Group’s assets was ever registered at Companies House and security over GIS Forestry’s assets was only registered in October 2020 despite the company issuing bonds from December 2014.
Investors lost out on at least £8.525 million as a result of these investments.
The majority of investors were based in the UK and the largest claim from a creditor in the liquidation process was £636,000.
Both Green IS Group and GIS Forestry were placed into compulsory liquidation on the same day in March 2022 following winding-up petitions from creditors.
The Secretary of State for Business and Trade accepted a disqualification undertaking from Conroy, and his ban started on Thursday 27 March 2025.
It prevents him from being involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
The liquidator has also obtained records and met with Conroy and the other directors in an attempt to identify and recover company assets.
Further information
- Guy Conroy is of Upper Richmond Road, London. His date of birth is 22 June 1967
- Green IS Group Limited (company number 09502803)
- GIS Forestry Limited (company number 08923733)
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/brazilian-teak-plantation-investments-boss-banned-after-customers-lost-more-than-85-million
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Owner of North London tyre fitters banned for 10 years after inflating turnover to secure maximum-value Covid loan17/04/2025 12:25:00
Decade-long ban for director who abused Bounce Back Loan Scheme.
Sussex cafe owner took £150,000 in Covid funds for dormant companies16/04/2025 09:10:00
He also attempted to strike-off one of the companies to avoid repaying the loan.
Surgery manager deducted money from staff wages but failed to pay it into NHS pension scheme15/04/2025 12:25:00
Sonia Simkins faces seven years of bankruptcy restrictions following an investigation by the Insolvency Service.
Insolvency Service disqualified more than 1,000 directors in 2024-2515/04/2025 09:10:00
The latest statistics for Insolvency Service enforcement outcomes also outline Covid loan abuse and bankruptcy restriction orders.
Television personality Ant Middleton banned as company director over unpaid taxes25/03/2025 12:25:00
His company owed more than £1 million in corporation tax and VAT when it went into liquidation.
Progress update on redress for postmasters subject to bankruptcy orders24/03/2025 11:10:00
An update on progress for redress for postmasters subject to bankruptcy orders who are due redress for losses suffered as a consequence of the Post Office’s Horizon IT system
Manchester tech companies shut down for suspected monthly direct debit scam20/03/2025 12:25:00
Consumers appeared to be signed up for monthly payments without their consent.
Kent taxi driver jailed after inflating turnover to secure three Covid loans17/03/2025 12:25:00
Jail for taxi driver who abused Covid Bounce Back Loan Scheme.