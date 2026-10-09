Brazil’s Amazon rainforest is at risk if Bolsonaro wins – but its low-carbon economy is here to stay

EXPERT COMMENT

If Flávio Bolsonaro wins Brazil’s presidential run-off, he will likely roll back Lula’s deforestation regulations. But the country’s low-carbon transition will be harder to reverse.

The outcome of the first round of Brazil’s presidential election has put President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his main challenger Flávio Bolsonaro – son of former president Jair Bolsonaro – into a run-off at the end of October. The result itself is not surprising. But Bolsonaro’s stronger-than-expected advantage over Lula and the consolidation of a right-leaning Congress – particularly the Senate – is. If Bolsonaro becomes president, Brazil will join the right-wing wave sweeping across Latin America.

This shift to the right will impact Brazil’s climate transition plans. A Bolsonaro presidency backed by a sympathetic Congress will have considerable power to weaken existing environmental protections. But that does not mean that Brazil’s entire climate transition would go into reverse.

Brazil’s climate agenda is often presented as a contest between environmental protection and economic development. The reality is more complicated. The important question is which parts of Brazil’s climate policy a president can change, which require congressional support, and where trade, investment and private-sector interests constrain political choices.

Brazil’s president has considerable executive power over environmental outcomes. The president appoints the leadership of environmental protection agencies such as the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), determines enforcement priorities and allocates budgets that can either strengthen or weaken environmental protection within months.

But economic forces also set boundaries. Brazil is deeply dependent on agricultural and natural-resource exports, and increasingly on oil. At the same time, large flows of private and foreign investment are reinforcing renewable power, electricity transmission and distribution, electric vehicles and other low-carbon industries.

This distinction reflects Brazil’s unusual emissions profile. Unlike many large emerging economies, two thirds of the country’s greenhouse emissions are linked to land-use change. Brazil’s energy system is relatively clean; renewables already provide around 87 per cent of its electricity.

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