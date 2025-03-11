Welsh Government
Breaking Barriers: Welsh women lead the way in public life
Women across Wales are stepping into leadership roles and changing the face of public life, thanks to a groundbreaking mentoring programme that's just secured another 3 years of funding.
The Equal Power Equal Voice programme, funded by the Welsh Government and National Lottery Community Fund, is opening doors for women from all backgrounds to serve on public boards, run for political office, and shape decisions that affect their communities.
On International Women's Day, the success stories emerging from this initiative show how mentoring and support can turn aspirations into reality.
Sara Crowley, an NHS worker and mother to 4-year-old twins from the Cynon Valley, discovered the power of her own voice through participating in the programme. She recently said:
The programme made me appreciate the importance of my voice, how it can be heard in spaces where I previously wouldn't have thought it was valued. The programme helped me realise that my voice is my strongest asset, and I should never be afraid to use it.
Since completing the programme, I've become a parent governor at my children's school, and I've learned that when decision-making tables become more diverse and truly representative, society as a whole moves forward and improves.
Announcing the £185,000 funding for three years from the Welsh Government on International Women's Day, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, recently said:
Programmes like Equal Power Equal Voice are vital for building a more representative Wales. Through its workshops on political candidacy, board leadership, and campaigning for social change, this programme is creating a strong pipeline of diverse leaders for the 2026 Senedd elections, corporate and public boards, and school governing bodies. When young girls see women in leadership positions, they can envision those possibilities for themselves. This is how we build a future where Welsh public life truly reflects the diversity of our communities.
Participants benefit from one-to-one mentoring with influential figures including Members of the Senedd, MPs, local councillors, and senior leaders from public and voluntary sectors.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/breaking-barriers-welsh-women-lead-way-public-life
