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Breaking the Cycle guest blog: LandAid
Breaking the Cycle: From Ambition to Action
LandAid CEO Tim Hudson writes on how the Government can turn the laudable ambitions in the National Plan to End Homelessness into real actions that start building a country free from homelessness.
You can’t fix what you can’t see: why data must drive cross-government action on youth homelessness
The UK Government’s commitment to cross-government working in its plan to end homelessness is a significant step forward. It reflects a simple truth: homelessness is not caused, or solved, by any one department. From health and justice to education and housing, the systems surrounding a young person’s life all play a role in either preventing or accelerating a crisis.
We’ve seen that the ambition is there but turning that ambition into action depends on something more fundamental: a shared understanding of the problem.
Data on youth homelessness is fragmented across departments, inconsistent in how it is defined, and often too delayed to support meaningful intervention. If government is serious about working together, it needs to start with the one thing that connects every part of the system, joined-up, timely insight.
We see this challenge playing out across the sector. Through initiatives like the UK Homelessness Data Forum, organisations from across housing, government and the voluntary sector are coming together to improve how we understand and respond to homelessness. But while collaboration at this level is vital, it cannot substitute for coordinated action from government itself. Without a shared data foundation across departments, there is a real risk that ambition will outpace delivery.
What needs to happen now?
There are practical steps government can take now to close this gap and turn intent into delivery:
#1: Agree a shared definition and core dataset for youth homelessness. So that housing, health, justice and education systems are working to the same understanding of the problem, not parallel versions of it.
#2: Improve data sharing at key transition points. Particularly when young people leave care, custody or hospital, so risk is identified early and acted on before crisis hits.
#3: Invest in real-time, local insight. Giving local services the tools they need to spot patterns, target support, and intervene earlier, rather than relying on delayed national snapshots.
#4: Build accountability around prevention, not just response. With shared cross-government outcomes that measure whether homelessness is being avoided, not just managed.
These steps are necessary to inform homelessness prevention generally, but it is also crucial that they are applied to youth homelessness specifically. With the evidence that we do have, we know that young people’s experiences of homelessness are different to those in other age groups: the primary cause of homelessness for young people is family breakdown, as opposed to a tenancy ending; young people appear to be at particular risk of ‘hidden homelessness’, such as sofa surfing, a type of homelessness which poses unique challenges for data collection.
To respond to the particular problems faced by young people, then, we need data that is particular to young people.
If we want to move from reacting to crisis to preventing it, we need to start by seeing the problem clearly. Better data will not solve homelessness on its own, but without it, we will continue to miss opportunities to act earlier, target support more effectively, and change outcomes for young people. The path to ending youth homelessness runs through every part of government. It’s time for the data to do the same.
Written by
Tim Hudson, CEO of LandAid
Interested in writing your own blog?
If you would like to write a short article on how the Government can turn the ambitions of the National Plan to End Homelessness into action, please get in touch. You can email our Campaigns Manger Stefan on stefan.donnelly@homelesslink.org.uk
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/breaking-the-cycle-guest-blog-landaid/
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