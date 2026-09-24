Homeless Link
|Printable version
Breaking the Cycle guest blog: To end homelessness, we need Pet Inclusive Housing
Michelle Southern OBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Street Paws, on why pet inclusive housing will be key in turning the Government's ambitions of ending rough sleeping into action. As with all articles in our Breaking the Cycle series, the views expressed by the author are their own.
The newly announced The National Policy Planning Framework sets out a clear ambition: to ensure that everyone sleeping rough has a safe place to stay.
This commitment echoes the National Plan to End Homelessness, which promises to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing accommodation.
For Street Paws, and for the people we support, one barrier stands out above all others — the lack of pet‑inclusive housing. If Government is serious about ending rough sleeping, people and their pets must be able to come inside together.
What Street Paws Does
Street Paws is a national charity supporting people experiencing homelessness who have companion animals. We provide veterinary care, welfare support, crisis pet‑care pathways, and specialist tools that help accommodation providers safely welcome pets. Our work is grounded in lived experience: every day we meet people who tell us their pet is their only source of stability, protection and emotional connection. This expertise places us in a unique position to speak to the changes needed to ensure the National Plan to End Homelessness delivers for everyone.
How Government Can Deliver on Its Commitments
The National Plan to End Homelessness can only succeed if it recognises that many people sleeping rough have pets and cannot access accommodation that excludes them. Government can turn ambition into action by:
- Embedding pet‑inclusive expectations within all homelessness commissioning frameworks
- Issuing national guidance to ensure pets are not unreasonably refused where risk assessments show inclusion is safe
- Supporting local authorities and providers with training, welfare tools and crisis pet‑care pathways
- Recognising companion animals within prevention duties, ensuring people are not forced to choose between their pet and a bed
- Investing in specialist support, such as the Street Paws Pet Champion Scheme, to make pet‑inclusive delivery safe, consistent and scalable
These changes are achievable. Regions that have embraced pet‑inclusive practice have already seen reductions in rough sleeping, improved engagement and stronger tenancy sustainment.
What Needs to Change
The current system unintentionally excludes people with pets. Many accommodation providers operate blanket “no pets” policies, not because they want to, but because they lack the tools, confidence or support to safely include animals. This results in:
- people refusing accommodation
- increased rough sleeping
- higher safeguarding risk
- reduced engagement with support plans
- pressure on crisis and outreach services
One man told us recently:
“I want to come inside. I just can’t leave my dog behind. He’s all I’ve got.”
This is not an isolated story. Our data shows that when pet‑inclusive options are available, people are significantly more likely to accept accommodation and sustain tenancies. Excluding pets excludes people — and undermines the very goals the both the National Plan to End Homelessness and the National Policy Planning Framework aim to achieve.
What Ministers need to do next
To deliver on the promise of these plans, Government must:
- Embed pet‑inclusive practice across all homelessness pathways
- Publish national guidance supporting safe pet inclusion
- Fund crisis pet‑care options for people entering rehab, detox or hospital
- Equip providers with training, welfare tools and risk‑assessment frameworks
- Recognise pets as part of people’s support networks, not barriers to them
No one should be left outside because of the animal who keeps them going. If the national housing plan is to reach everyone, it must include people and their pets — together.
Street Paws stands ready to support Government, local authorities and providers to make this ambition a reality.
Article written by Michelle Southern OBE, Founder and Chief Executive of Street Paws. You can visit Street Paws website to find out more about their work.
Homeless Link also has also produced guidance on delivering pet inclusive services.
If you are interested in writing a Breaking the Cycle blog, please get in touch with Stefan using the details below.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/breaking-the-cycle-guest-blog-to-end-homelessness-we-need-pet-inclusive-housing/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Homeless Link partners with Sheffield City Council to strengthen homelessness prevention across the city24/09/2026 10:25:00
A new partnership between Sheffield City Council and Homeless Link, aims to strengthen homelessness prevention and rough sleeping support across the city over the coming year.
What homelessness services need from the upcoming Autumn Budget24/09/2026 09:25:00
The Government's Autumn Budget and the increased ambitions to end homelessness
Local efforts to prevent refugee homelessness are undermined by national asylum policies23/09/2026 15:15:00
New report, Moving Forward: local and national solutions for preventing refugee homelessness, sets out local authority principles for practice and recommendations for national government with the aim of enabling refugees to put down roots, find work and contribute to local communities.
Free eLearning for frontline workers to support people to improve their liver health22/09/2026 15:20:00
Liver disease is becoming increasingly prevalent across the country and disproportionately affects people experiencing poverty and substance dependence.
Breaking the Cycle guest blog: Supporting the workforce behind the mission to end homelessness18/09/2026 15:20:00
Sonia Denham, Petrus Managing Director, argues that to deliver the National Plan to End Homelessness, better support for the frontline staff who are key to ending and preventing homelessness is vital.
Everyone in by Christmas: the reality on the ground18/09/2026 11:10:00
Homeless Link CEO, Rick Henderson, acknowledges the challenges faced by frontline homelessness organisations considering the Government’s drive to offer everyone a route off the streets this winter.
Homeless Link to mark World Homeless Day in Parliament – ask your MPs to join us18/09/2026 09:25:00
To mark World Homeless Day, Homeless Link is bringing the voices of frontline homelessness services to Parliament. Homeless Link members can use our quick template letter to ask your local MPs to attend.
Share workforce stories to inspire future homelessness professionals17/09/2026 12:30:00
As part of the National Workforce Programme, Homeless Link is leading a three-year recruitment campaign to encourage more people to build rewarding careers in the homelessness sector.