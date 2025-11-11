Breastfeeding at highest rate ever recorded

Minister thanks NHS staff for their work supporting mothers.

More than half of all babies in Scotland are now breastfed at 6-8 weeks, the first time this has been achieved since records began in 2002.

Latest Public Health Scotland Infant Feeding statistics for 2024-25 show that at the time of the 6-8 week review, 51% of babies were being breastfed - 34% exclusively and 17% a mixture of formula and breastfeeding. Inequalities are reducing – the numbers demonstrate that breastfeeding rates among those from the most deprived areas and younger mothers continue to increase. The new rates mean the Scottish Government has met the commitment to reduce the drop off in breastfeeding rates at the 6-8 week point by 10% by 2025.

The figures also reveal that 69% of newborns were breastfed for at least some time after birth (up 6% from 2016-17) – this includes an 11% increase in the most deprived areas, from 47% to 58%.

Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto said:

“I welcome the news that so many babies in Scotland are now being breastfed. We will continue to protect, promote and support breastfeeding to give all babies the best nutritional start in life and to support families with their infant feeding choices as we know breastfeeding may not be possible for everyone.

“Of course, mothers benefit from support to breastfeed – from their families of course, but I also want to thank all the healthcare staff and their partner organisations who work tirelessly to educate and encourage new mums to achieve their breastfeeding goals.

“The Scottish Government has targeted an additional £11 million over the past seven years towards breastfeeding support. This extra funding has now been transferred to Health Boards so they can adapt their plans to suit local needs and it is particularly pleasing to see breastfeeding rates in the most deprived areas increasing. We have also seen good progress in Health Boards implementing the UNICEF UK Baby Friendly standards as a strong foundation for this work.

“Rates have increased in all Health Board areas since 2012/13 and we will keep building on this success as part of our continuing efforts to improve the health of the nation.”

BACKGROUND

Infant feeding statistics - Financial year 2024 to 2025 - Infant feeding statistics - Publications - Public Health Scotland

The Unicef UK Baby Friendly Initiative