Breathing space for families as government eases school costs

Families facing the annual avalanche of back-to-school costs will get much-needed breathing room this September, as a major package of support begins to put money back into parents’ pockets and make daily life more affordable.

As the school term begins, more than three million children from families receiving Universal Credit will now benefit from free school meals – marking a major contribution to the government’s work to lift over a half a million children out of poverty, which will be the biggest reduction in a single parliament since records began.

This is alongside a package of cost-saving measures with more free breakfast clubs opening across the country, government funded childcare and new limits on expansive branded school uniforms helping ease pressure. Families benefiting from free school meals, breakfast clubs and cheaper uniforms could save up to £1,200 a year, while eligible working parents using government-funded childcare could save up to £8,000 a year.

The support comes as new research finds many parents continue to make difficult choices to make ends meet during term time, with a third cutting back on treats and snacks or batch cooking to stretch family budgets, while one in ten have turned to a food bank or community service for support.

These changes are backed by parents with more than 80% saying support such as free breakfast clubs, free school meals and childcare would help ease pressure on family finances.

Education Secretary, Lucy Powell, said:

For parents the start of term can be one of the most expensive times of the year. From school uniforms and lunches to childcare and all the other costs that come with a new term, the bills can quickly add up. But this week families will finally start to feel the benefit of our support back in their pockets. Through our historic expansion of free school meals, more free breakfast clubs, childcare support and action on school uniform costs, we’re helping ease the back-to-school squeeze with thousands of savings that give parents the breathing space they need. That breathing space means families can focus on what matters most: helping their children learn, grow and thrive, while I focus on delivering an education system that gives every child a clear route to success.

Nick Harrison, CEO of the Sutton Trust:

These measures are a significant step towards taking hunger out of the classroom. Children can’t learn effectively when hungry, so these efforts will help tackle the effects of child poverty, as well as improving education outcomes for disadvantaged young people. Giving free school meals to all families who are eligible for Universal Credit is also easier for parents to understand, so has the potential to increase take up rates. It’s not ‘job done’ on ending child poverty of course, but these collective initiatives mean a genuine improvement in the cost of living for many families around the UK.

From this September, 1,400 new Free Breakfast Clubs will open their doors, helping children start the school day with a healthy meal, while saving parents money on before-school childcare and easing the pressure of the morning school run. Together with free school meals expansion, these clubs help ensure children arrive in the classroom well-fed, focused and ready to learn, and reduce the risk that hunger becomes a barrier to engagement, attainment and wellbeing.

We are also delivering 9000 childcare places from September 2026 with around 450 new or expanded school-based nurseries – helping save parents from costly multiple-drop offs on the morning run. Access to high-quality childcare has been shown to support children’s early development and school readiness, helping them build the skills and confidence they need to thrive when they start school.

Together, these measures form part of the government’s wider commitment to give families greater breathing space by helping with the everyday costs that matter most. These include support with transport costs through capped bus fares and help with household energy bills, putting more money back into parents’ pockets and easing pressure on family budgets.

So that every child has access to tasty, nutritious meals that set them up to learn the government will also publish new school food standards by the end of September - the first overhaul of school food in over a decade.

Anna Taylor, Executive Director, The Food Foundation: