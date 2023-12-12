Office of Rail and Road
Brent Cross West opens after ORR authorisation
Brent Cross West, London’s newest mainline station, has opened after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) authorised it into service.
The rail regulator worked with stakeholders, including Barnet Council, throughout the project so that it could meet the required standards for passenger service.
The station has four platforms, step-free access from street level to the platforms and two footbridges connecting the station building to its two entrance buildings.
Brent Cross West is on the Midland Main Line, and serves Thameslink trains which run services from Bedford to Brighton, including connections to St Pancras International and Luton Airport.
Steve Fletcher, Deputy Director of Engineering and Asset Management at ORR, said:
“We collaborated with the Brent Cross West project from an early stage, providing guidance so that the station could meet the required standards and demonstrate safe integration before it applied for authorisation.
“This major new mainline station in London will be of a huge benefit to the surrounding community and to those travelling through the capital and beyond.”
