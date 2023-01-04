National Infrastructure Commission
Bridget Rosewell steps down as a Commissioner
Bridget Rosewell is stepping down as a National Infrastructure Commissioner and will now support the Commission as a specialist adviser in the run up to the next National Infrastructure Assessment.
The change in role follows Bridget’s appointment as a non-executive director of the UK Infrastructure Bank.
During her seven-year tenure at the Commission, Bridget contributed to the UK’s first National Infrastructure Assessment in 2018 and was lead Commissioner guiding the development of the Commission’s transport policy recommendations. She also led Commissioner level work on a number of specific studies, including those on the Cambridge-Oxford Growth Arc, northern rail transport, infrastructure’s role in the regeneration of towns, and most recently the Commission’s report on urban transport and economic growth in English cities.
Bridget brought to the Commission a wealth of experience from her distinguished career as an economist. As well as being the founder and Senior Advisor of Volterra Partners and Chair of the M6 Toll Road, she is also Chair of Atom Bank, based in Durham. Previously, she was Chief Economic Adviser to the Greater London Authority from 2002 to 2012, and has also served on commissions looking at the UK’s public finances, the North East’s economy and infrastructure in London.
In June 2022 Bridget was appointed to a four-year term as a non-executive director at the UK Infrastructure Bank to Chair its Audit and Risk Committee, supporting the organisation – the creation of which was a recommendation of the Commission in its first Assessment – to fulfil its function of providing financing and partnering with private and public sector partners to boost delivery of transformative infrastructure across a range of sectors.
Sir John Armitt, Chair of the Commission, said:
“Bridget has made a fantastic contribution to the Commission and my fellow Commissioners and I have benefitted tremendously from her extensive knowledge of transport planning and readiness to approach each strategic challenge with gusto and fresh thinking. We’re glad to have been able to retain access to Bridget’s expertise, and I know she will continue to make her mark on the country’s infrastructure landscape through her various roles.”
The process for appointing a successor for Bridget will begin in due course.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/bridget-rosewell-steps-down-as-a-commissioner/
