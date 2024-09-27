Met Office
|Printable version
Brief respite before further winds and rain later in the weekend
A briefly drier interlude of weather will develop for many on Friday and Saturday, but further wind and rain will reach the UK on Sunday and into Monday.
Southern and central parts of England have had a very wet period of weather in the last few days, with recent Amber weather warnings preceding flooding and travel disruption for some.
Some counties in southern and central England have already had more than 250% of their average September rainfall, with the month’s full provisional statistics to be released on 1 October.
Friday and Saturday will see generally drier weather develop for much of the UK, though this will coincide with a drop in temperatures as a northerly airflow develops and could introduce widespread frost on Friday night.
Exceptions to the drier conditions will be some showers in northern and eastern coasts, with these sporadically drifting further in land at times.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2024/brief-respite-before-further-winds-and-rain-later-in-weekend
Latest News from
Met Office
Socially inclusive and sustainable action to build resilience to climate change27/09/2024 10:15:15
This month, we have been looking more closely at the role of the Met Office Hadley Centre Climate Programme and how its research meets UK government evidence needs, supporting the UK and global climate community to understand and respond to climate challenges.
New portal improves air quality data accessibility26/09/2024 10:15:00
A new portal is providing free, public access to nearly two decades of air quality data across the UK.
Drier interlude but further rain to come25/09/2024 10:20:00
A very wet few days, which led to flooding for some, is being briefly replaced with a drier interlude, with further rain likely later this week.
Amber warning in force with wet start to the week for some23/09/2024 15:15:15
The start of the new working week brings rain for many, with rain warnings in force for some across England and Wales.
The unbelievable May that had everyone talking20/09/2024 15:15:15
“I’m not sure anyone believes you, it was a very cold month”, “My heating was on all month”. Just two examples of the replies to our statistics release that May 2024 was the warmest on record for UK mean temperature in a series dating back to 1884.
A cool career studying the impacts of a warming planet11/09/2024 10:15:00
In this blog Professor Peter Stott MBE writes about his recent interview on the BBC programme ‘The Life Scientific’ and reflects on his career.
Ten years of forecasting beyond the skies10/09/2024 10:15:00
The Met Office Space Weather Operations Centre (MOSWOC) celebrates ten years of operations this week, looking back on a decade of forecasting potential impacts from the Sun.
On the path to delivering next generation UK weather forecasts06/09/2024 13:15:00
Reporting on progress of the Met Office and Alan Turing Institute AI for Numerical Weather Prediction project.