Brief respite before further winds and rain later in the weekend

A briefly drier interlude of weather will develop for many on Friday and Saturday, but further wind and rain will reach the UK on Sunday and into Monday.

Southern and central parts of England have had a very wet period of weather in the last few days, with recent Amber weather warnings preceding flooding and travel disruption for some.

Some counties in southern and central England have already had more than 250% of their average September rainfall, with the month’s full provisional statistics to be released on 1 October.

Friday and Saturday will see generally drier weather develop for much of the UK, though this will coincide with a drop in temperatures as a northerly airflow develops and could introduce widespread frost on Friday night.

Exceptions to the drier conditions will be some showers in northern and eastern coasts, with these sporadically drifting further in land at times.

Click here for the full press release