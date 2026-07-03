Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
|Printable version
Bright Horizons regulatory action
After serious safeguarding concerns at a Bright Horizon nursery came to light in September 2025, Ofsted began an extensive programme of regulatory activity across the 247 nurseries in the Bright Horizons group.
Based on a detailed risk assessment, Ofsted staff carried out inspections, site visits and direct engagement with senior leaders at 172 Bright Horizon nurseries, identifying breaches of requirements in 69 of these settings. These findings have been published in individual nursery reports, as usual.
Given the number of concerns, and the issues relating to oversight of these settings, Ofsted has now served a Welfare Requirements Notice (WRN) requiring the Bright Horizons group to address all identified safeguarding and welfare failures by 1 August 2026. The WRN is intended to prompt urgent improvement at the highest level of the organisation to ensure higher standards for children across the group.
Because of this regulatory action against the Bright Horizon group, an outcome summary has been published on Ofsted’s reports page for each of Bright Horizons’ 247 settings. As that outcome summary makes clear, these actions relate to organisational arrangements and do not necessarily reflect concerns identified at individual nurseries.
In taking these steps, His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, has reiterated the importance of serious action being taken by the Bright Horizons group, while seeking to assure parents that the latest Ofsted report for their child’s nursery remains the best source of information – with the majority of Bright Horizons nurseries continuing to meet requirements.
Ofsted will monitor Bright Horizons’ response to ensure that the required actions are completed.
His Majesty’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, said:
The outcome summary we’ve published sets out clearly what the Bright Horizons group must do, and by when. We will be monitoring their progress closely.
My message to parents is to read your nursery’s latest inspection report or update on the Ofsted website. The majority of Bright Horizons nurseries are meeting requirements. We have already published reports and updates on all of the nurseries that we visited – this action is about identifying improvements that need to happen at a management level within the Bright Horizons group.
The Department for Education has announced additional funding to support our work in early years – including thousands more no-notice inspections. This is great news and will strengthen our work to check that children are getting the safe, high-quality care they deserve.
Notes to editors:
- Where concerns have been identified at an individual Bright Horizons nursery, these will be set out in its most recently published inspection report or outcome summary. These are published on our inspection reports website.
- A WRN is issued under Regulation 10 of The Early Years Foundation Stage (Welfare Requirements) Regulations 2012 when Ofsted considers that a provider is failing, or has failed, to meet one or more of the safeguarding and welfare requirements of the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS).
- A WRN sets out actions that a provider must complete within a specified timeframe.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bright-horizons-regulatory-action
Latest News from
Office for Standards in Education (Ofsted)
Ofsted outlines plans to tackle sharp growth in unregistered children’s homes02/07/2026 16:10:00
Ofsted has today outlined a change in its approach to tackling unregistered children’s homes, designed to stop unsafe and unlawful placements and to address issues of sufficiency in the children’s social care system.
Inspection materials updated ahead of September 202612/06/2026 13:10:00
Ofsted has today published the first of our annual updates to the education inspection toolkits and operating guides.
Martyn Oliver's speech at the National Day Nurseries Association08/06/2026 13:15:00
Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, spoke at the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Conference 2026 in Liverpool.
Lee Owston's speech at the Schools and Academies Show08/05/2026 13:20:00
Ofsted's National Director for Education, Lee Owston, spoke at the Schools and Academies Show in London.
Sir Martyn Oliver's speech at the Early Years Alliance Connect Roadshow17/04/2026 15:05:00
Ofsted’s Chief Inspector, Sir Martyn Oliver, yesterday spoke at the Early Years Alliance's Connect Roadshow in London.
New visits to report on the ‘local offer’ for young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)02/04/2026 17:10:00
Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have today published guidance for the next series of area SEND thematic visits.
Ofsted to inspect early years providers more frequently30/03/2026 11:05:00
Ofsted will begin inspecting early education and childcare providers more frequently from April 2026, in line with the DfE's Best Start in Life strategy.
Ofsted closes expert groups, thanking members for their ‘instrumental’ help27/03/2026 13:15:00
Ofsted yesterday confirmed the formal closure of the expert reference groups set up to support the development of the renewed education inspection framework.