Brighton class A drug supplier jailed after NCA arrest
An Albanian drug dealer has been jailed for more than three years, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Ervis Doksani, 22, of no fixed abode, was apprehended by armed NCA officers in Clarence Square, Brighton, on the evening of 2 October this year. NCA surveillance teams had monitored a series of meetings which led them to suspect that he was dealing in drugs.
After he was arrested he was searched and investigators found 12 deal bags each containing small quantities of cocaine inside a mint box and cigarette carton.
The flat that Doksani had been staying in on Dyke Road, Brighton, was also searched and a further 108 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated £7,000, was found, some of which had been placed in a frying pan, along with approximately £1,000 in cash.
On 3 November he appeared at Lewes Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
A judge at the same court today (27 November) sentenced him to 40 months in prison. He will face deportation after serving his sentence.
NCA Branch Commander Sara-Jayne Moore said:
“Our investigation established that Ervis Doksani was a drug dealer making money from supplying cocaine.
“Working with law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the organised criminals involved in pedalling class A drugs at every step and protect the public from this threat.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/brighton-class-a-drug-supplier-jailed-after-nca-arrest
