Brighton food hub turns supermarket waste into healthy, affordable meals

A community-led project in Brighton is on a mission to tackle food waste, by rescuing surplus food from supermarkets and transforming it into healthy meals for over 100 local people per day.

The Real Junk Food Brighton

Thanks to a £140,000 grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, The Real Junk Food Project Brighton has already served over 20,000 meals.

The meals have been offered through its café, which opened in November 2022 and offers a ‘pay as you feel’ model to avoid excluding people financially, and through after school clubs for local children who receive free school meals.

Based in the Fitzherbert Community Hub, it has also expanded its opening times from three to six days a week – reaching more families to give them a chance to live healthier lives.

Paul Loman, Director at The Real Junk Food Brighton, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we have seen the Fitzherbert Community Hub become a vital part of the Kemptown community. The mix of people eating side-by-side is one of the great strengths of this project. The café is full every day, bringing the community together over food - and surplus food at that.”

The project is one of many supporting people’s wellbeing in Brighton. In recent months The National Lottery Community Fund has supported two further Brighton-based groups to run nutrition and nature focused projects in the local community.

Over the next two years, Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom, which received over £17,000, will offer sessions for over 160 residents at its one-acre organic garden. Supporting people most impacted by the rising cost of living and experiencing mental health difficulties, the group will offer nature-based craft activities to improve mental wellbeing.

Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom

Meanwhile, a grant of £20,000 will help Cook Around the Community to run its monthly Cook and Eat Sessions until autumn 2026. The group brings together people from a range of backgrounds and experiences, to learn about the benefits of fresh produce and improve cookery skills in a safe and inclusive environment.

Helen Bushell, Senior Head of Regional Funding for London, the South East and East of England at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re proud to support amazing projects across Brighton, which strengthen society and help local communities to be environmentally sustainable and live healthier lives.

“Our latest Corporate Plan sets out our commitment to invest more than 90% of our grants to support at least one our four community-led missions: to enable communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, live healthier lives and to support children and young people to thrive.

“Over the next three years, we will dedicate more than half of our grants to communities experiencing the greatest poverty and disadvantage.”

These projects aren’t alone in benefitting from National Lottery funding in the South East of England. Today it was announced almost £25 million of National Lottery funding has been distributed to 428 projects across the South East in the past four months.*

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk