Brighton man convicted for raping and sexually abusing young women and children

A man was found guilty of offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.

Shane Gibbs, 35, was convicted of 15 counts following a trial including rape and other serious sexual and violent offences.

During October to December 2023, Gibbs preyed upon children and vulnerable women in the Brighton and Hove area.

Shane Gibbs

In those months, he was living a seemingly nomadic life moving between hotel rooms and various Airbnb properties on and around the seafront. He plied victims with drugs (including GHB) and alcohol to such an extent that they were incapable of preventing Gibbs raping and sexually abusing them in various places along the city’s coastline.

One woman was subjected to a prolonged assault during which she was also strangled to the point of unconsciousness.

Two of the six victims were only 15 at the time of the sexual abuse attacks.

Emma Lile of the Crown Prosecution Service recently said:

“Gibbs was a sexual predator who went around the Brighton coastline preying on vulnerable young women in pursuit of his own hideous purposes. “We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to the court about their horrific experiences. “These convictions send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who abuse or sexually exploit women. “I encourage any victims of violence against women and girls in whatever form to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”

To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.

Detective Constable Vicki Blythe recently said:

“The scale of Gibbs’ offending points to a committed, dangerous predator who targeted women and girls in the most appalling ways. “All of his victims must deal with the consequences of his crimes for the rest of their lives, but have shown incredible bravery in supporting this investigation and helping to bring a monster to justice. “I would like to thank them all for their strength and determination, as well as the investigative team who have worked so hard to put Gibbs behind bars. “Each of these women and girls will continue to receive our full support as we look ahead to sentencing.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard McDonagh, Head of Public Protection at Sussex Police, recently said:

“This was an extremely complex, sensitive investigation that drew in a range of forces and partner agencies, all focused on achieving a positive outcome for these victims. “I would like to thank all the partners involved for their support and collaboration, and the victims themselves for the incredible resolve they have shown in helping to bring a dangerous individual to justice. “I also commend the investigative team, whose dedication is a shining example of the commitment to justice and victims I see every day at Sussex Police. “This verdict comes during the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. Gibbs’ appalling crimes serve as a sobering reminder of why campaigns such as these are so important, and why Sussex Police remains committed to protecting women and girls all-year-round.”

Notes to Editors