Brighton man jailed for raping and sexually abusing young women and children
A Brighton man was imprisoned for offences against six victims, including rape, sexual abuse and assault.
Shane Gibbs, 35, was convicted of 15 counts following a trial including rape and other serious sexual and violent offences and sentenced to life with a minimum term before being eligible for parole of 18 years and 299 days at Hove Crown Court.
During October to December 2023, Gibbs preyed upon children and vulnerable women in the Brighton and Hove area.
In those months, he was living a seemingly nomadic life moving between hotel rooms and various Airbnb properties on and around the seafront. He plied victims with drugs (including GHB) and alcohol to such an extent that they were incapable of preventing Gibbs raping and sexually abusing them in various places along the city’s coastline.
One woman was subjected to a prolonged assault during which she was also strangled to the point of unconsciousness.
Two of the six victims were only 15 at the time of the sexual abuse attacks.
Emma Lile of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Gibbs was a sexual predator who went around the Brighton coastline preying on vulnerable young women in pursuit of his own hideous purposes.
“We would like to extend a special thanks to the victims who came forward to report these crimes and gave evidence to the court about their horrific experiences.
“These convictions send a very clear message that the CPS, working alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who abuse or sexually exploit women.
“I encourage any victims of violence against women and girls in whatever form to report the crimes committed against them. It is never too late to seek justice - you are not alone and there is help available.”
To deal with some of the more complex and challenging child sexual abuse cases like this, the CPS has a dedicated Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit to share specialist understanding, build strong cases and increase the amount of successful prosecutions.
- Emma Lile is a Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Serious Economic and Organised Crime International Directorate (SEOCID)
- Shane Gibbs (DOB: 25/07/1989) was found guilty of 15 counts including those of rape, sexual abuse, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm, and strangulation at Hove Crown Court and sentenced to to life with a minimum term before being eligible for parole of 18 years and 299 days at Hove Crown Court. There is no automatic release; it is for the Parole Board to determine whether he is safe to release, and if released he will be subject to licence conditions for life.
