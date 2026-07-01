Brighton’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair sees hundreds of young people connect with local employers

More than 650 young people from across Brighton and the wider local area descended on the world-famous Brighton Centre to meet with some of the region's best-known employers yesterday (Tuesday 20th June).

Over 650 young people attended Brighton’s first ever youth jobs fair – part of the government’s Youth Guarantee – held at the Brighton Centre.

The event brought young people face to face with more than 50 employers and training providers including Mace Construction, JD Sports and Gatwick Airport Employers and saw more than 200 job interviews secured.

Youth Guarantee Jobs Fairs are part of wider youth employment support, backed by £2.5 billion which will ensure every young person has the chance to earn or learn.

“Launch Your Future” was Brighton’s first ever youth jobs fair to be hosted as part of the Youth Guarantee, the government’s scheme to ensure every young person is either earning or learning.

Young jobseekers were given rare, direct access to a huge range of employment and training opportunities, all brought together under one roof. With employers including Pure Gym, Gatwick Airport Employers and more offering sector specific advice.

Employers and training providers provided jobseekers with details of the hundreds of open vacancies and apprenticeships opportunities with more than 200 interviews scheduled, including second stage interviews.

Sessions provided young jobseekers with a chance to discuss and ask for advice on AI tools to support job searching, the apprenticeship assessment process, CV and interview advice and an introduction to Movement to Work placements.

Alongside this, DWP advice desks shared tailored support for individuals on job searching, live vacancies, apprenticeship opportunities, support with childcare costs and more.

Pat McFadden, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said:

Brighton’s first Youth Guarantee Jobs Fair showed exactly what this government’s youth employment drive is all about – creating opportunity and bringing young people face to face with employers.

Young jobseekers have been shown what the next step in their career journey could be – and in some cases will have left with a job offer.

I’m delighted so many local employers are choosing to back our Youth Guarantee, and we will keep going further so we can ensure every young person has the chance to earn or learn.

Before the event, young jobseekers received specialised group information sessions to help them get the most out of meeting employers face-to-face.

They also received hands-on advice covering everything from filling in applications to preparing for interviews – giving them the skills and confidence they need to take their first step into the world of work.

Yesterday’s jobs fair forms part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to tackling youth unemployment and ensuring young people can access the opportunities available in their local area.

By bringing together jobseekers from across the region alongside a broad range of employers the event has helped create lasting pathways into sustainable employment for young people across Brighton and the southeast.

Yesterday’s event reinforces the Government’s commitment that all young people under the age of 25 should be offered one of the following high-quality pathways:

employment

continued education

an apprenticeship

a traineeship, work experience placement or Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP)

Additional Information:

Over 50 employers and providers from across Brighton and the southeast attended the jobs fair, including: DWP FSF Desk / Success Desk