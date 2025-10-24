Bring down energy bills for households and businesses at the Budget, says TUC

Commenting on the latest inflation figures showing September CPI unchanged at 3.8 per cent, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak recently said:

"Boosting living standards must remain a top priority. Although inflation now seems to have stopped rising, workers are still struggling to keep up with the cost of living because of high energy, food and water bills.

“The government was straight out of the blocks putting more money in the pockets of the lowest paid with the increase in the minimum wage – it must now use the upcoming Budget to bring down energy bills for households and businesses.

“And the Bank of England has to play its part too. With inflation today coming in lower than many had expected, it’s vital we see further interest rate cuts. This would help ease pressure on workers and businesses and get people spending again.”