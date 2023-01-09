Electoral Commission
Bring ID to vote: new campaign launched
A new public awareness campaign, launched today by the Electoral Commission, is urging voters across England to make sure they are ready for changes to how we vote. A new requirement to show photographic ID at polling stations comes into force this year, and will apply for the first time at English local elections in May.
The Commission’s public awareness campaign features giant sticky notes with handwritten reminders to bring ID to the polling station. The adverts will feature on TV, radio, billboards and buses, on social feeds and website banners, and in local newspapers across England. The tv ad can be viewed here. (Opens in new window)
Craig Westwood, Director of Communications at the Electoral Commission, said:
“May’s elections may seem a distant thought, but it is worth voters taking note of the changes now, and checking they have appropriate ID. That way, when polling day arrives, all they have to do is remember to bring it.
“Those who don’t have an accepted form of ID will shortly be able to apply for free ID. We are working closely with local authorities and civil society organisations to support those less likely to have ID, so that nobody misses the opportunity to have their say.”
Accepted forms of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport; a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence; and some concessionary travel passes, such as an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card. Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.
Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free ID. Applications can be submitted through the UK government’s online portal or by submitting a paper form to the relevant local authority. Applications are expected to open next week.
Craig Westwood, added:
“Our campaign aims to build awareness of the change amongst voters and remind them to bring ID on polling day. Those seeking more information on accepted forms of ID and the free ID should visit the Commission’s website for more information.”
From May, voters will need to show photo ID before voting in local council elections in England, parliamentary by-elections, and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales. From October 2023, photo ID will be needed at UK parliamentary general elections.
Commission spokespeople are available for interview on the launch of the campaign. High quality images of the campaign can be shared by the press office.
For more information contact Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414, or press@electoralcommission.org.uk
Notes to Editors
- The requirement to show photo ID at the polling station is a new rule, introduced by the UK Government’s Elections Act, which was passed last year.
- From May, voters will need to show photo ID before voting in local council elections in England, parliamentary by-elections, and police and crime commissioner elections in England and Wales. From October 2023, photo ID will be needed at UK parliamentary general elections. It will not be a requirement at local elections in Scotland or Wales, or elections to the Scottish Parliament or Senedd. The requirement already exists in Northern Ireland.
- Applications for the free ID, called the Voter Authority Certificate, are expected to open later this month. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities is responsible for the online application portal (Opens in new window).
- To apply for the Voter Authority Certificate, voters will need to provide a photo, full name, date of birth, the address at which they are registered to vote and their National Insurance number.
- The Electoral Commission is responsible for ensuring voters are aware of the new voter ID requirement, and for supporting local authorities with the process, and we are available to answer questions related to the public awareness campaign.
- The UK Government’s Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities is responsible for the new voter ID policy and for the free voter ID application system. Enquiries relating to the application system or the policy itself should be directed to the Department.
- Returning Officers and their teams are responsible for implementing the voter ID policy at the local level.
