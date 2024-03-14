Bringing empty homes back into use to increase housing stock

Funding confirmed for Empty Homes Partnership.

The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership will receive £423,000 of funding to continue its work of increasing the supply of homes by bringing empty properties back into use in 2024-25.

The Partnership works with local authorities and private homeowners to provide advice and support to help bring empty homes back into use. Since 2010, more than 9,000 homes have been brought back into active use through this successful project.

Housing Minister Paul McLennan said:

“Bringing empty homes back into use is one of the most cost-effective ways of increasing housing stock. However, we know the reasons why homes become, and stay empty, are complex and building relationships with owners is often key to unlocking them. That’s why I’m pleased to announce further funding for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership to continue this important work. “I want to see local authorities engaging with the Partnership to explore all options to bring more homes back into use. This is essential if we are to address issues such as homelessness and the transition to net zero. In turn this supports the Scottish Government in its aims to provide warm, safe and secure housing for those in need.”

Shelter Scotland Director Alison Watson said: