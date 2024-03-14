Scottish Government
|Printable version
Bringing empty homes back into use to increase housing stock
Funding confirmed for Empty Homes Partnership.
The Scottish Empty Homes Partnership will receive £423,000 of funding to continue its work of increasing the supply of homes by bringing empty properties back into use in 2024-25.
The Partnership works with local authorities and private homeowners to provide advice and support to help bring empty homes back into use. Since 2010, more than 9,000 homes have been brought back into active use through this successful project.
Housing Minister Paul McLennan said:
“Bringing empty homes back into use is one of the most cost-effective ways of increasing housing stock. However, we know the reasons why homes become, and stay empty, are complex and building relationships with owners is often key to unlocking them. That’s why I’m pleased to announce further funding for the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership to continue this important work.
“I want to see local authorities engaging with the Partnership to explore all options to bring more homes back into use. This is essential if we are to address issues such as homelessness and the transition to net zero. In turn this supports the Scottish Government in its aims to provide warm, safe and secure housing for those in need.”
Shelter Scotland Director Alison Watson said:
“We are delighted the Scottish Government has agreed to fund the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership for a further 12 months. Over the past year, as well as continuing to support the network of empty homes officers across Scotland, the Partnership has supported several ground breaking projects with third sector organisations and produced our strategic empty homes framework.
“The funding will allow us to continue with this work and encourage more local authorities to see empty homes as something that can make a real contribution to providing the affordable housing Scotland needs. We thank the Scottish Government for their continued support.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/bringing-empty-homes-back-into-use-to-increase-housing-stock/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Teen carers urged to apply for Scottish benefit13/03/2024 15:05:00
Young people may be missing out on help because they don’t realise they’re carers.
Scottish Government Workforce Statistics December 202313/03/2024 12:05:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land13/03/2024 11:05:00
Legal duty to submit entries before 1 April 2024.
National Clinical Director to leave13/03/2024 10:05:00
Jason Leitch will leave the post at the end of April.
Diversity and Inclusion of the Scottish Government Workforce12/03/2024 16:25:00
An Official Statistics Publication for Scotland.
UK Government must reverse decision to suspend aid12/03/2024 14:15:00
External Affairs Secretary calls for Gaza aid barriers to be removed.
Tackling hate crime12/03/2024 10:05:00
Greater protections for victims and communities coming into force.
Women urged to apply for historic mesh removal expenses11/03/2024 15:05:00
Any women who have not claimed back the cost of private mesh removal arranged before 3 June 2022 are being encouraged to do so ahead of the planned closure of the Transvaginal Mesh Removal Reimbursement Scheme.