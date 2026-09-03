Bringing healthcare closer to home

Deputy First Minister visits Hospital at Home hub

Providing more healthcare services at home for people across Scotland is central to the Scottish Government’s ambition to fundamentally reform the NHS in the year ahead, the Deputy First Minister has said.

Jenny Gilruth visited the Hospital at Home hub for Central and West Fife in Kirkcaldy today to meet staff and hear about the recent redesign of the service.

It followed publication of the Scottish Government’s Programme for Government 2026-2031 this week which set out major changes for the NHS, ensuring services fit more effectively around people’s lives.

The Deputy First Minister said:

“People having access to the care they need in their own home is fundamental to NHS reform and improving services. “The expansion of Hospital at Home in NHS Fife and across the country will be a key part of this, improving access to safe and effective care at home. Building on progress made already, we will increase capacity so that more than 10,000 people can benefit from Hospital at Home services this winter. “Removing geographical barriers to care and simplifying the structure of our NHS will give us a platform to allow people to get the right care, in the right place, at the right time. It will reduce unnecessary duplication and remove artificial boundaries to care. “We will undertake this alongside continued investment in local community services like GP walk-in centres, digital transformation led by our MyCare app, and by working jointly with our workforce and trade unions.”

Background

Programme for Government 2026 to 2031 – gov.scot

The Health and Care Improving Flow Plan 2026-2031 published this week is one of the most significant operational reforms of this Parliament. The ambition is to create one connected system, simple routes to care, ensuring every person receives the right care, in the right place as quickly as possible.