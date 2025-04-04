Homeless Link
Bringing homelessness and supported housing staff together under one roof
An increasing number of people are experiencing the trauma of homelessness. It doesn't have to be this way. Effective prevention, strategic funding and ensuring the right support is in place can all help end homelessness for good.
On the 2 – 3 June in Nottingham, we’re bringing together staff in the sector - from CEOs to Service Managers, Support Workers to Housing Directors.
We will encourage everyone to take a step back from the day-to-day and understand the wider impact of our work to prevent and end homelessness. Attendees will take away key benefits, including:
Practical tools to improve homelessness service delivery
This event will provide new knowledge, skills and actionable solutions that staff can take back to their workplace and utilise to improve outcomes for people experiencing homelessness.
On day one, our sessions and speakers will provide updates on the current picture of the sector, emerging legislation, the varied needs of those experiencing homelessness and the best ways to provide support. Topics will include harm reduction for substance use, engaging with the private rented sector, policy updates, supporting NRPF Migrants and more.
Connections with peers
Ending homelessness requires cross-sector collaboration, with peers who face similar challenges and successes. Through structured networking, informal social opportunities, reflective practice and workshop sessions, this event can help staff to collaboratively overcome barriers, influence the future of homelessness support and build an empathetic support network.
Insights into prevention methods, growing trends and innovation
Understanding emerging trends, tools and prevention in practice are all essential for addressing homelessness long-term. On day two, we will explore what the picture of the sector could and should look like in the future. Topics will include: transforming homelessness prevention; changing the narrative on homelessness and poverty, the use of AI in the homelessness sector and how reflective practice can strengthen trauma-informed work.
We’ll also announce the winners of the 2025 Excellence Awards, showcasing the best of the homelessness sector.
Reflection and motivation for the future
Working in the homelessness sector can be challenging and emotionally demanding, which is why opportunities for renewed inspiration are so important. Reflective practice discussions will be held to provide attendees with the chance to share challenges and gain fresh perspectives. These are designed to uplift and energise attendees to continue making a real difference for people experiencing homelessness.
Join us for Under One Roof: Homeless Link’s 2025 Summer Conference
Be a part of this cross-sector conversation to build your network, improve support services, strengthen the sector and renew your commitment to end and prevent homelessness.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/bringing-homelessness-and-supported-housing-staff-together-under-one-roof/
