Ofcom
|Printable version
Bringing together global partners to unlock faster, more reliable connections
Ofcom welcomed representatives of the mobile and Wi-Fi industries, consultants, academics and international regulators to a workshop earlier this summer to discuss how to enable sharing between different technologies in the Upper 6 GHz spectrum band.
The Upper 6 GHz band has been a topic of discussion across the mobile and Wi-Fi sectors in recent years. Following the 2023 World Radiocommunications Conference recognition of the use of the band for both mobile and Wi-Fi, more countries around the world are progressing authorisation for one technology or the other, or in the case of Europe, for both on a shared basis
In Europe, Ofcom has been instrumental in examining what exactly shared use of the band between Wi-Fi and mobile could look like. While mobile and Wi-Fi are both big users of radio frequencies, the two technologies don’t easily share the same spectrum. Finding a way to make sharing work harmoniously between the two could unlock big benefits for wireless devices in the future, and the Upper 6 GHz band in particular is of interest to both technologies. This could mean faster, more reliable connections for UK consumers over both Wi-Fi and mobile data in busy locations like train stations, sports stadia, shopping centres and more.
Earlier this year, Ofcom consulted on a phased approach to authorising both mobile and Wi-Fi in the Upper 6 GHz band. Under our proposals, Wi-Fi would enter the band as soon as possible, as Wi-Fi equipment for other markets, such as the US, Canada and South Korea, is available right now. Mobile would be assured of access to the band in the future under a shared arrangement, at which point existing Wi-Fi might have to make allowances to make sure both services can coexist. Early Wi-Fi use of the band would mean people and businesses in the UK could start to benefit from better connectivity, especially in events venues, offices and enterprise settings where extra Wi-Fi capacity would be the most needed while work is ongoing across Europe to agree the overall approach to shared use.
Our workshop discussion focused on some of the practicalities of how to make sharing a reality. During the morning session, Ofcom provided an update on the issues raised by respondents to our consultation and likely next steps in the process, with a speaker from the EU’s Radio Spectrum Policy Group (RSPG) explaining its position on the Upper 6 GHz band. Speakers from Nokia and Intel covered the process of standardisation of devices in two of the main standards bodies for wireless devices (3GPP and IEEE 802.11), and speakers from Qualcomm and Ericsson discussed the practical implications of different ways the two technologies can be aware of each other to share the spectrum efficiently.
In the afternoon, attendees in person and online joined breakout groups to discuss the work needed to prepare for standardisation work to commence, and what cross-technology signalling and sensing methods would need to demonstrate before adoption.
Ofcom is now working through the feedback we received in responses to the 6 GHz consultation, and from the workshop. We’re grateful to all those who’ve provided input, and plan to provide an update on the future of the band by the end of the year.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/spectrum/innovative-use-of-spectrum/ofcom-hosts-international-workshop-upper-6ghz-mobile-wi-fi
Latest News from
Ofcom
Pushing platforms to go further: Ofcom sets out more online protections30/06/2025 15:15:15
Tech companies should take action to stop illegal content from going viral, prevent terrorism content and explicit deepfakes at source and stop children from being groomed through livestreams, under new proposals from Ofcom.
Helping community radio stations measure their social impact30/06/2025 09:20:00
Community radio stations are supporting local communities up and down the country, but many struggle to report on their impact, according to new Ofcom research
UK’s major porn providers agree to age checks from next month27/06/2025 11:25:00
Children in the UK will gain increased protection from online pornography next month, Ofcom has announced, as major providers agree to bring in robust methods to check users’ age for the first time
Ofcom named among Times Top 50 employers for Gender Equality25/06/2025 10:15:00
We’ve been listed as one of the Times Top 50 Employers for gender equality for the fifth year in a row.
Driving change together: Celebrating two years of the Women in Tech pledge24/06/2025 10:15:00
Yesterday (23 June 2025) marked two years since Ofcom and some of the UK’s largest telecoms and technology organisations signed a pledge to attract, retain and promote women in tech-based roles.
The Manosphere unmasked16/06/2025 10:20:00
With growing concern over the potential for online communities to promote misogyny, new research, commissioned by Ofcom, explores how men come to engage with the manosphere, the role it plays in their lives, and how it shapes their views and behaviour
Enforcing the Online Safety Act: Ofcom opens nine new investigations11/06/2025 10:25:00
Ofcom yesterday launched investigations into whether seven file-sharing services, 4chan and porn provider First Time Videos have failed to comply with their duties under the UK’s Online Safety Act.
Supporting and harnessing AI innovation safely09/06/2025 11:10:00
Ofcom has set out how we are supporting the safe innovation and use of artificial intelligence across the sectors we regulate, and in streamlining the way we work.