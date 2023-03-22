National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Bristol man charged over attempted drug importation
A Bristol man has been charged with drug offences following his arrest by National Crime Agency officers investigating the attempted importation of cocaine with a potential street value of around £1.75 million.
Derick Everton Grant, 52, originally from Jamaica, is the director of a food importation company that allegedly arranged the shipment in 10 pallets of ackee, the national fruit of Jamaica, imported to Portbury Dock, Bristol.
When Border Force officers diligently searched the shipment on Friday (17 March) they identified a number of boxes in which the tins were filled with cocaine rather than fruit. The tins contained a total of 22kgs of cocaine.
Grant was arrested yesterday morning as he exited a flat on Broomhill Road in Bristol, carrying a bag containing his passport, a large quantity of cash and two high value watches.
Two other individuals from the Bristol area, a 41 year old man 35 year old woman, were also arrested yesterday. They have both been released on bail following interviews.
The operation was supported by Border Force, the Avon and Somerset police, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and HMRC.
Anthony Hubbard, operations manager for the NCA said: “This operation will have a significant impact on the supply of illegal drugs in the Bristol area. It is a superb example of what we achieve through collaboration, working with law enforcement partners to disrupt criminal activity, and protect the UK’s border security.
“We share a determination to bear down on criminal exploitation of our ports and yesterday’s operation demonstrates that in action, and I want to thank those partners who worked with us. Our investigation continues.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/bristol-man-charged-over-attempted-drug-importation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Gold shipment forfeited after NCA links it to drug cartels21/03/2023 15:10:00
The National Crime Agency has obtained a civil recovery order for gold worth an estimated £4 million that was being laundered by South American drug cartels.
Gun and ammunition importer jailed21/03/2023 11:15:00
A Czech man involved in the importation of a semi-automatic gun and live ammunition into the UK has been sentenced following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Sex offender threatened kids into keeping abuse a secret21/03/2023 10:33:00
A man from Manchester who sexually assaulted two children has been jailed for eight years and six months following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Child rapist who inflicted decades long catalogue of abuse jailed20/03/2023 11:15:00
A Lincolnshire man who raped and sexually assaulted children as young as seven over a 23-year period has been jailed for 25 years.
One of the UK’s most wanted is jailed for 12 years17/03/2023 16:10:00
A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his role in a large-scale international drug trafficking plot has been jailed for 12 years.
Operation Venetic: £30k a week drugs boss jailed17/03/2023 14:15:00
A drugs boss who boasted he could make £30,000 a week and specialised in adulterating cocaine for organised crime groups across the country has been jailed for 19 years and six months.
Further arrest by NCA over suspected people smuggling via small boats16/03/2023 09:25:00
A fifth man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a group alleged to have smuggled migrants from Belgium to the UK in boats.
Five members of people smuggling crime group found guilty of using refrigerated lorry to transport migrants from France15/03/2023 13:25:00
Five members of an organised crime group have been found guilty of smuggling migrants into the UK in the back of a refrigerated lorry through Portsmouth port.