Brit arrested in Spain connected to NCA gun and drug supply probe
A British man has been arrested in Spain and returned to the UK to face charges brought by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in connection to the supply of drugs and a firearm.
He had been wanted by the NCA for three years for his alleged involvement in the movement of £2m worth of drugs, including cocaine and ketamine, a handgun with a silencer and 50 bullets, and just over £500k in cash.
The 41-year-old was arrested in the Sants area of Barcelona on 29 July 2025 during a Policía Nacional operation supported by NCA International Liaison Officers.
His extradition was granted and he was returned to the UK on 14 August by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre.
Craig Bennett, from Uxbridge, west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today (15 August) charged with 16 alleged offences, including conspiracy to transfer a firearm and conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Reading Crown Court on 12 September 2025.
John Turner, NCA senior investigating officer, said:
“This action is a key step in our ongoing investigation into an organised crime group we suspect of peddling large quantities of drugs and a deadly firearm.
“Working closely with international law enforcement we are relentless in our efforts to trace those wanted in connection to serious organised criminality.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/brit-arrested-in-spain-connected-to-nca-gun-and-drug-supply-probe
