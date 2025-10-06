National Crime Agency
Brit arrested in Spain following NCA appeal is extradited to UK
A British man who was arrested in southern Spain following a National Crime Agency appeal has been returned to the UK to face drugs and kidnap charges.
Andrew Doran, 41, originally from the Kirkby area of Merseyside, had been wanted in relation to an allegation of being involved in a network that was importing cocaine into the UK. He is known to have been living in the Malaga area of Spain for a number of years.
The NCA issued an appeal for information about his whereabouts earlier this year, which was seen by an intelligence officer at an online bank. The officer established that Doran was using an account he had access to in southern Spain.
Doran was arrested in Malaga on 8 July this year during a Policía Nacional operation supported by NCA International Liaison Officers.
His extradition was granted and he was returned to the UK on Wednesday (1 October) by specialist National Extradition Unit officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre.
Doran appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court recently (3 October) charged with four offences related to conspiracy to import and supply class A drugs and one charge of conspiracy to kidnap a person.
He was remanded into custody until his next appearance at Newcastle Crown Court on 31 October.
NCA branch commander Martin Clarke recently said:
“We suspect that Doran was part of a network that was supplying large quantities of cocaine to north east England, so this arrest and extradition is an important moment for our investigation.
“It also shows how we work hand in glove with international law enforcement to relentlessly trace those wanted in connection to serious organised criminality.
“I would also like to thank the bank intelligence officer whose vigilance and inquisitiveness helped this arrest happen.”
The NCA is renewing its appeal for information about two other men wanted in relation to separate but connected investigations.
Thomas Michael Dunwoodie, 56, and Paul Anthony Elsley, 57, are subject to a joint National Crime Agency and North East Regional Organised Crime Unit investigation relating to cocaine supply in North East England.
Thomas Michael Dunwoodie and Paul Anthony Elsley
Both men were arrested in 2020 but left the UK in 2022 prior to being charged with drug-related offences. Neither have been heard of since and arrest warrants are in place for both.
Dunwoodie originates from the North Tyneside area. Elsley was living in the North Shields area at the time of the alleged offending but is known to have links in the Republic of Ireland.
Anyone with any information about Thomas Dunwoodie and/or Paul Elsley should contact the NCA on 0370 496 7622. Alternatively, contact Northumbria Police via direct message on social media, by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force’s website or by calling 101. Please quote reference number 0187 080720.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/brit-arrested-in-spain-following-nca-appeal-is-extradited-to-uk
