Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
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Britain’s ambitious scale-ups backed to keep growing in the UK
Ambitious scale-ups across Britain will get the expert support they need to scale up and stay in the UK, creating good jobs and growth.
- Scale UK Connect pilot will give 200 high-growth UK firms expert advice, connections and international opportunities to help them grow.
- Businesses can apply now to access support from a network of partners covering the UK, from London, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands, to the South West, Yorkshire, Scotland and beyond.
- Home-grown companies will get the support they need to attract international investment and reach new customers – creating good jobs and growth in communities across the UK.
Ambitious scale-ups across Britain will get the expert support they need to scale up and stay in the UK, meaning more talented innovators can build their businesses at home and benefit people all over the country.
The UK is one of the best places in the world to start a company - UK tech start ups raised $17bn in the first half of 2026 – which is more than France, Germany and Sweden combined. But too many promising businesses stall as they try to grow, in part because they lack the advice, capital or connections to reach the next level.
A new pilot scheme, Scale UK Connect, will tackle this head-on with 200 scale-ups across the UK getting expert account management and tailored advice on how to expand. It will also include new ways to network with fellow founders, investors and major funds, opening up new trade opportunities at home and abroad.
The pilot, which will offer a 12-month programme of sustained support, aims to develop a pipeline of high growth companies to follow in the footsteps of UK success stories like Quantexa and Synthesia, bringing benefits to Brits and boosting economic growth.
UK Science Minister Chris McDonald said:
Britain is brimming with entrepreneurial talent that can benefit us all. But those who put their neck on the line to start the businesses behind jobs and growth need to know we’ve got their backs to take their ambitions further.
Scale UK Connect will do exactly that. We’re giving 200 companies, from all over the country, the expert advice, investor connections and global opportunities they need to grow here, stay here, and create good jobs and growth in every postcode.”
This announcement is one piece in a major package of support for entrepreneurs announced in Chancellor John Healey’s Budget yesterday, including cementing the UK’s world leading tax offer for founders and their companies, and a step change in how procurement will support UK industry and innovation.
Building on work over the past 12-months, the package addresses practical barriers founders and high-growth firms continue to face: finding customers, accessing capital, attracting exceptional talent and navigating government. Together, these measures take the Chancellor closer to his ambition to make the UK the best place in the world for business to start, scale and stay.
The Scale UK Connect pilot will be led by growth agency London & Partners, in partnership with organisations in Manchester, the West Midlands, Yorkshire, the South West and Scotland.
This means businesses from all over the UK will benefit, with an emphasis on building connections between scale-ups, investors and corporates at home and around the world.
The Scale UK Connect pilot builds on an approach with a proven track record:
Intelligent Lab on Fiber (iLoF) is a digital health company using an AI platform to understand a patient’s individual biology so they can get a quicker diagnosis or avoid unnecessary treatment for diseases like lung cancer and Alzheimer’s.
iLoF joined a London & Partners’ trade mission to Japan through the Grow London Global programme, and attended major health tech fair BioJapan. This gave the team practical insight into the business culture of a key market, with iLoF going on to secure a partnership with Japanese investor Hamamatsu.
It’s a key part of the Government’s wider Scale UK mission announced at the Budget; championing high-growth businesses, listening to their concerns, and taking action to support them.
Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director at London & Partners, said:
Scale UK Connect will help ambitious businesses find new customers, attract investors, and break into markets around the world. We’ll connect UK entrepreneurs with the right people and opportunities, helping them win overseas business in months rather than years.”
Neil Rami, Chief Executive of the West Midlands Growth Company, said:
Supporting high-growth businesses to scale up is critical to delivering the ambitions of our West Midlands Growth Plan. These firms drive innovation, boost productivity, and create skilled jobs, helping to strengthen our regional and national economies. Through the support available from the West Midlands Growth Company and Growth Hub, businesses will be able to accelerate their growth, reach the next stage of their journey, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of our region.
Ambitious businesses are already signalling their enthusiasm. They include Glasgow’s Raven Controls, whose software helps major venues and events respond more quickly to safety incidents; Newcastle-based GeoPura, which replaces polluting generators with portable hydrogen power; and Birmingham’s CyberQ Group, which provides round-the-clock protection against cyber threats.
Applications are open to companies until January 2027. The cohort will formally launch in February 2027, followed by 12 months of tailored support. High-growth businesses can find out more and apply at Scale Up Connect.
Notes to editors
- Scale UK Connect is an 18-month national pilot worth £3.4 million, run by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade with London & Partners and regional delivery partners aligned with Mayoral Strategic Authorities including the Manchester Growth Company and the West Midlands Growth Company.
- Additionally, TechSPARK in the South West, Tech SY in Yorkshire and Pathways Forward in Scotland form an integral part of this partnership to ensure broad coverage across the UK.
- Recruitment for the pilot runs from now until January 2027. The cohort launches in February 2027, firms get 12 months of support, and a final report is due in April 2028.
- In 2025-26, London & Partners’ ‘Grow London Global’ programme supported 265 scale up businesses to export internationally, generating £595 million in GVA and with more than 6,600 jobs expected. The programme, which expanded beyond the capital in January 2024, has supported 41 businesses outside London to date, while 85% of its 2025-26 graduates reported an increase in turnover between starting and completing the programme.
- Further information on new support for founders and innovative businesses is set out in the Entrepreneurship in the UK prospectus on GOV.UK.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/britains-ambitious-scale-ups-backed-to-keep-growing-in-the-uk
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