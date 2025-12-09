Britain’s Economic and Military Dividend from Supporting Ukraine

Can Britain afford not to support Ukraine, risking a security environment with a triumphant Russia?

Britian confronts a fundamental strategic choice regarding Ukraine that will shape its and Europe’s security for decades. Russia’s invasion exposed critical weaknesses in NATO’s deterrent posture and the fragility of Europe’s conventional capabilities. The question confronting British policymakers and the public is not whether Britain can afford to support Ukraine, but whether it can afford not to and risk the security environment that would result from a triumphant Russia.

Britain is providing aid to Ukraine – but in doing so it is also investing in its sovereign interests and defence. This matters profoundly for how policymakers, parliament and the public should assess British commitments of ‘up to £21.8 billion in support for Ukraine’ and consider the ‘UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration’ across sectors including defence, technology and trade. The British Government’s moral reasoning for supporting Ukraine is convincing and well established, however, Ukraine is also degrading Russian military capacity, buying time for the reconstitution of Britain’s defence industrial capabilities and positioning Britain as an indispensable security partner at a moment of considerable international uncertainty regarding the US commitment to European defence.

Every pound invested in Ukraine today benefits Britain and potentially saves substantially larger expenditures later. These economic and military dividends justify Britain’s commitments not as altruism but as advancement of core national interests.

Alistair Carns, the UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces, recently described Ukraine as standing ‘at the forefront of European security’ and explicitly outlined how British security was fundamentally interconnected with Ukraine. Framing Britain’s role as providing aid suggests charitable obligation that competes with domestic priorities, whilst recognising it as strategic investment transforms the calculus. The question of whether to support Ukraine in resisting Russia is one of the most significant decisions that Britain has had to make since the end of the Cold War.

Click here for the full press release