RUSI
|Printable version
Britain’s Economic and Military Dividend from Supporting Ukraine
Can Britain afford not to support Ukraine, risking a security environment with a triumphant Russia?
Britian confronts a fundamental strategic choice regarding Ukraine that will shape its and Europe’s security for decades. Russia’s invasion exposed critical weaknesses in NATO’s deterrent posture and the fragility of Europe’s conventional capabilities. The question confronting British policymakers and the public is not whether Britain can afford to support Ukraine, but whether it can afford not to and risk the security environment that would result from a triumphant Russia.
Britain is providing aid to Ukraine – but in doing so it is also investing in its sovereign interests and defence. This matters profoundly for how policymakers, parliament and the public should assess British commitments of ‘up to £21.8 billion in support for Ukraine’ and consider the ‘UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership Declaration’ across sectors including defence, technology and trade. The British Government’s moral reasoning for supporting Ukraine is convincing and well established, however, Ukraine is also degrading Russian military capacity, buying time for the reconstitution of Britain’s defence industrial capabilities and positioning Britain as an indispensable security partner at a moment of considerable international uncertainty regarding the US commitment to European defence.
Every pound invested in Ukraine today benefits Britain and potentially saves substantially larger expenditures later. These economic and military dividends justify Britain’s commitments not as altruism but as advancement of core national interests.
Alistair Carns, the UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces, recently described Ukraine as standing ‘at the forefront of European security’ and explicitly outlined how British security was fundamentally interconnected with Ukraine. Framing Britain’s role as providing aid suggests charitable obligation that competes with domestic priorities, whilst recognising it as strategic investment transforms the calculus. The question of whether to support Ukraine in resisting Russia is one of the most significant decisions that Britain has had to make since the end of the Cold War.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/britains-economic-and-military-dividend-supporting-ukraine
Latest News from
RUSI
The Government Needs to Send a Wake-Up Call on Research Security05/12/2025 14:25:00
Without fundamental cultural change among academics, research security will become a box-ticking exercise for universities.
Tragedy of the West: Sacrificing Ukraine and the Rules-Based Order04/12/2025 14:25:00
The result of Russia's war of aggression is a product of the ambivalence of the West, which by turns supported Ukraine's defence in the conflict and refused to escalate its response to a level consistent with the threat Russia poses. The rules-based order is at stake, and Ukraine stands alone in its defence.
Trump Peace Plan for Ukraine will Consign Europe to Peril and Contempt03/12/2025 09:15:00
Acquiescence to a bad deal for Ukraine will expose Europe to future security peril and to near-irrelevancy in global foreign affairs. No US backstop can be trusted.
Poland, Ukraine, and Russia’s War on History02/12/2025 14:25:00
Moscow’s stirring of the tragic past between Poland and Ukraine is a facet of its information campaign against the West, yet understanding that history – and how it is manipulated – can help those confronting Russia.
The Future of UK Counterterrorism: A Case for Integrated Violence Prevention02/12/2025 09:25:00
Prevent has drifted into a catch-all for unmet safeguarding demand.
Octopus Adds an Additional Layer to Ukraine’s Air Defences01/12/2025 14:25:00
The value of the UK-Ukrainian drone interceptor is not in the characteristics of the munition, but in the process that brought it into being.
The US-Saudi Nuclear Deal: Supply Chain and Non-Proliferation Implications28/11/2025 14:25:00
The US-Saudi nuclear deal will have limited implications for the US nuclear sector but could have meaningful political and non-proliferation consequences for the Middle East.
Disrupting Organised Crime: If You Can’t Beat Them, Sanction Them?27/11/2025 14:25:00
The increased use of sanctions against organised crime necessitates a deeper evidence base on how they can best be targeted – and supported through diplomatic engagement across the range of states involved.