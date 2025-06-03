Britain’s hospitality sector to save £3 million under new scheme

Britain’s pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels to save £3 million under emissions cutting scheme.

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels to receive free energy and carbon cutting advice to slash their energy bills as part of the government’s Plan for Change

Trial to save hospitality sector £3 million on bills and reduce 2,700 tonnes of carbon emissions

Zero Carbon Services will advise 600 British small businesses under scheme

Pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels across the UK will have lower energy bills thanks to a new emissions cutting trial as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

Over 600 small and medium sized hospitality businesses will receive free energy and carbon reduction assessments to cut energy costs, support productivity and boost growth.

Funded by the government and delivered by Zero Carbon Services, one of the UK’s leading net-zero advisers for the hospitality sector, the trial is expected to save businesses over £3 million. This will help pubs and restaurants to keep more money in their pockets – while allowing them to invest in jobs and continue to be the hubs of communities.

Minister for Industry Sarah Jones said:

Pubs, restaurants and cafes are a cornerstone for communities across the country, with the hospitality sector employing millions of people and contributing billions to the economy. By providing business owners with expert advice to cut bills and reduce emissions, this will help them keep more money in their pockets to grow their business, employ local people and continue to serve your pint of lager or fish and chips.

Zero Carbon Services CEO Mark Chapman said:

Climate change is already impacting hospitality with extreme weather events reducing sales and increasing food supply costs. Combined with other cost increases, there has never been a more important time to both recover lost profits and take credible action on reducing carbon emissions, the key cause of climate change. We’ve already helped thousands of UK pubs, restaurants and hotels, to cut carbon and costs and thanks to this scheme, we can now offer that support for free to even more independent businesses. Most venues have opportunities to save energy, food and money without realising it. By combining smart data with one-to-one coaching, we help operators take simple, practical steps to reduce waste, lower emissions, and improve day-to-day efficiency. It’s about making small changes that add up — cutting waste, protecting profits and building a stronger, more resilient sector.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

Hospitality businesses have already made great strides to reduce their emissions but are keen to go further and faster in order to save costs and become more sustainable. We’re pleased to support this new trial that can help businesses further cut their emissions, and we’re looking forward to working with the government and Zero Carbon Services on its rollout.

Emma McClarkin, CEO of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

This initiative is welcome and will give valuable insights into the ways the sector can become more energy efficient which could help to cut down on energy bills. This is no small sum and we’re pleased that government has acted on our calls to support the sector through boosting funding to undertake this kind of work.

Steve Alton, CEO of British Institute of Innkeeping, said:

Running a lean, sustainable pub business is vital for operators across the UK. We have supported our members with their carbon measurement and reduction over the past 2 years as part of our Sustainability Champions programme, so we are delighted that Zero Carbon Services can now offer more support via free assessments and coaching to over 600 operators.

The hospitality sector is largely made up of SMEs and supports 3.5 million jobs, while contributing £93 billion to the UK economy.

The scheme will support businesses to make cost effective changes such as fixing insulation gaps, upgrading to low energy lighting or tweaking heating settings that will add up to significant savings over the year.

A recent report from the Federation of Small Businesses found that 64% of small businesses believe sustainability should be a high priority for the government, but only 26% of small businesses believe they have the appropriate knowledge to transition their business to net zero.

The Zero Carbon Services Hospitality trial will help hospitality businesses by putting business owners in direct contact with the expertise of trusted energy and sustainability advisers.

The launch of the trial comes ahead of the government’s modern Industrial Strategy, which will turbocharge growth in the UK’s key sectors including clean energy. Meanwhile, a renewed Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy will set the strategic direction for the government’s approach to working with industry towards a competitive and low carbon industrial base in the UK, ensuring growth opportunities are captured in tandem with emissions reductions.

Notes to Editor

The government has provided £350,000 to fund the Zero Carbon Services Hospitality trial, which will run from May 2025 to March 2026.