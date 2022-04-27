Britain’s human rights record reviewed ahead of UN examination

Britain must relieve the pressures on its education, health and social care systems following the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s human rights watchdog says in a report to the UN today.

A widening educational attainment gap for children on free school meals and concerns about safety in the adult social care sector are among the issues raised across 11 policy areas.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has made almost 30 recommendations to the UK and Welsh governments as part of its formal human rights monitoring role. This is carried out to help the UN Human Rights Council assess a country’s compliance with international obligations under the Universal Periodic Review process.

The EHRC notes the severe pressures caused by Covid-19 on public services in England and Wales – which were already under strain before the pandemic.

It urges action to mitigate learning loss for children, to enshrine in law the right to independent living for disabled people, and to improve employment protections, such as better access to sick pay, for people in insecure work.

The EHRC reiterates its opposition to any reform of the 1998 Human Rights Act that reduces protections or access to justice. And its report also calls for an increase in the age of criminal responsibility to 14 years old, action to address the disproportionate number of people from ethnic minorities held in prisons and youth custody, and a statutory time limit to be introduced for immigration detention.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the EHRC, said: