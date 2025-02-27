Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
British Ambassador presents credentials to Paraguayan Government
HMA Danielle Dunne presented her credentials to President Santiago Peña as the new British Ambassador to Paraguay.
In a protocol act held this morning at the Government Palace, Her Excellency Danielle Dunne, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Paraguay, made the official presentation of her credentials to Paraguayan President, Santiago Peña.
Foreign Minister, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, together with other national authorities and diplomatic representatives of Paraguay and the United Kingdom, attended the ceremony. On the occasion, President Peña also received the credential letters of the United Arab Emirates ambassador, Arsaghira Wabran Hamad Mubarak al-Ahbabi.
Next, Ambassador Dunne went to Panteón de los Héroes, a memorial site in the city of Asuncion, to make a floral offering to the Paraguayan national heroes on the occasion of the next commemoration of the Heroes Day in country.
During the meeting, Ambassador Dunne reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to continue strengthening bilateral ties with Paraguay, through an approach oriented to the development of bilateral trade, the fight against climate change and sustainable development.
Danielle Dunne has been appointed Ambassador of His Majesty King Charles III in succession of Mr. Ramin Navai, who moved to another destination within the British diplomatic service. Mrs. Dunne arrived in the country in early 2025 and served as director of the Western African anti -terrorism network and Sahel in Abuja, Nigeria, before arriving in Paraguay.
