British and German soldiers of the Great War laid to rest together near Ypres
The remains of an unknown British and an unknown German soldier have been laid to rest together near Ypres on the Western Front.
The burial service, organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), took place at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) Poelcapelle British Cemetery in Belgium.
The service was supported by serving soldiers from The Royal Regiment of Artillery and The King’s Troop Royal Regiment of Artillery. Also present were the British and German Defence Attachés to Belgium. The service was conducted by the Reverend Mark Nightingale CF, Chaplain to 9 Regiment Royal Logistic Corps and in the build up to Remembrance commemorations, reflected on the reconciliation between the 2 nations since the Second World War.
The Rev. Mark Nightingale said:
It is a privilege to participate in this burial. As we lay to rest two unknown soldiers, one British and one German, we begin to glimpse the peace and reconciliation that God offers us. By honouring their sacrifice in this service, we ultimately realise that in God’s eyes, there are no enemies, only people who are known to him by name. As I reflect, I see that this burial serves as a reminder that our highest calling is not victory in conflict, but harmony in love. We are encouraged to live as individuals who seek peace and speak truth, whilst honouring the commitment of those who have gone before us in this goal, like these two brave soldiers that we have honoured today.
The two men were found together in what appeared to have been a shell hole during the renovation of a cycle path near Ypres in Belgium. During the First World War the location had been astride the Ypres-Straden railway line. No artefacts were found with the remains which could assist in their identification although it was evident that one man was British and the other German. The location where the remains were found was fought over during the Third Battle of Ypres, better known as the Battle of Paschendaele, in October 1917. Owing the high number of casualties still missing in this location, neither man could be identified.
Rosie Barron, JCCC Caseworker said:
This was a very poignant ceremony reflecting on the importance of reconciliation and the search for peace between nations. We do not know who these men were or what their beliefs or opinions on the war were. However, both men died for their country and would have suffered the same hardships on the Western Front. May they now rest in peace together.
On 15 October 25, a burial took place at Vendresse British Cemetery in the Aisne region of France of an unknown British soldier most likely killed during the First Battle of the Aisne in 1914. Again, no artefacts were found with the remains which would indicate which regiment he belonged to.
The graves of all 3 men will now be cared for in perpetuity by CWGC.
Director for the Central and Southern Europe Area of the CWGC, Xavier Puppinck, said:
We are honoured to commemorate these three brave soldiers from the First World War at our cemeteries in France and Belgium.
It has been a privilege to recover and work closely with the JCCC in trying to identify who they were. It is rare - and very emotional actually - to have both British and German soldiers buried together, highlighting the shared sacrifice of all those who fought and died.
Though these men couldn’t be identified by name, we will care for their graves in perpetuity.
A burial service was held in The Netherlands yesterday for three previously missing WW2 RAF Airmen – crew members of Lancaster ED 603 – which was tragically shot down over the IJsselmeer in The Netherlands, resulting in the death of all seven on board.