Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
British Army trains Ukrainian military dog handlers
UK personnel are training Ukrainian military dog handlers in vital skills from patrols to explosive device searches.
- Specialist training includes combat operations and explosive device searches.
- It is part of Operation Interflex, which has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian personnel since Russia’s illegal invasion in 2022.
- 16 handlers have been trained by the British Army on two courses this summer.
Ukrainian soldiers and civilians will be better protected from unexploded ordnance and illegal weapons thanks to training offered in the UK to Ukrainian border guards and their working dogs.
This week the UK has welcomed the second group of Ukrainian military dog handlers from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to receive specialist training from their British counterparts.
The three week training visit includes how to conduct effective patrols and explosive device searches. UK trainers also demonstrated how UK military working dogs are acclimated to the sights, sounds and smells of the battlefield, allowing them to work safely and efficiently alongside their handlers.
Military working dogs are essential on the front line and on the border as their highly adaptable nature means they can be trained for a range of specialised roles and deployed across multiple military branches to keep personnel safe. In Ukraine, only this year Ukrainian working dogs have been used to prevent 950 border violations, including seizing 87.5kgs of drugs, nearly 20,000 piece of ammunition, 150 mines and 32kgs of explosives.
This collaborative training upholds the UK’s iron-clad commitment to Ukraine’s security and comes just days after the Defence Secretary John Healey announced the extension of Operational Interflex, having already trained over 45,000 Ukrainian recruits the programme will continue until at least the end of 2025.
More than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, huge areas of Ukraine are covered with unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war. Military working dogs play a crucial role in identifying these, with a sense of smell 42 times stronger than a human, so they can be made safe for soldiers and civilians. Their speed, agility and loyalty make them indispensable when securing high-risk areas.
In addition to their tactical roles, MWDs provide emotional support to personnel on the front lines as their presence can boost morale, reduce stress and enhance the mental resilience of troops in challenging conditions.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP yesterday said:
This government is clear that the defence of the UK and Europe starts in Ukraine and our commitment to training members of the Ukrainian military across a variety of disciplines remains ironclad.
Military working dogs perform and invaluable role in both combat, mine-clearing and border operations and this training will help protect both Ukrainian soldiers and civilians. We owe a debt of gratitude to our four-legged friends who offer a unique and irreplaceable service to both the UK and Ukrainian militaries.
The training is offered by the 1st Military Working Dog (MWD) Regiment. 1MWD support a range of operational tasks both in the UK and across the globe including arms explosive search, patrols and combat operations. They also have a full veterinary capability.
In July 2024, the Prime Minister committed £3 billion of UK aid for Ukraine per year for as long as it takes to overcome the Russian threat. Last week, the Defence Secretary confirmed the signing of a £300 million contract that will boost Ukraine’s air defences through the delivery of thousands of shells. These latest announcements will continue to support the development of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
The UK has provided £7.6 billion in military support since Russia’s illegal invasion, and will provide £3 billion in military support for 2024 to 2025. This collaborative training is a further representation of the UK’s continued investment in Ukraine. From learning basic combat tactics, to the training of Military working dogs and their handlers, the UK is committed to teaching Ukrainian recruits vital skills to protect them on the battlefield.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-army-trains-ukrainian-military-dog-handlers
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
UK Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State in Kyiv in first ever joint visit, as David Lammy announces over £600 million worth of support for Ukraine12/09/2024 12:07:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv yesterday, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to demonstrate Western support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
Ministry of Defence recognise LGBT Veterans in milestone ceremony to help right the wrongs of the past11/09/2024 12:20:00
Defence Ministers present Etherton Ribbon to LGBT Veterans at symbolic ceremony.
Settlement fees waived for bereaved partners facing destitution11/09/2024 11:12:00
People dealing with the death of their partner and facing financial hardship will soon be able to apply to have the application fee for settlement waived.
UK to extend training programme for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel throughout 202510/09/2024 13:15:00
The UK has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian recruits since Putin began his illegal full-scale invasion in 2022.
UK to provide £162 million package of air defence missiles for Ukraine as Defence Secretary meets international partners06/09/2024 16:05:00
UK to supply 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) through £162 million contract to boost Ukraine’s air defences.
Defence Secretary backs Britain's nuclear deterrent for generations to come as he joins returning submarine patrol04/09/2024 13:15:00
New Government pledges the ‘triple lock’ on the nuclear deterrent will safeguard Britain and NATO for “generations to come”, as Defence Secretary John Healey joined Royal Navy submariners on the UK’s nuclear deterrent returning home from at-sea patrol.
Defence Secretary welcomes Ukrainian counterpart to UK and confirms £1bn milestone in UK-administered fund03/09/2024 15:15:15
The milestone comes as the International Fund for Ukraine's largest support package will start delivering this year.
Decades of defence and international experience added to review team02/09/2024 15:15:15
Six leading figures with extensive experience across defence, security, and wider government will support the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) external reviewers.