British brands back free breakfast clubs

Free British breakfasts for primary school kids as government joins forces with household brands

Children up and down the country will have better access to healthy meals as British household brands sign on to back the first 750 free breakfast clubs – supporting parents, backing schools, and unlocking opportunity.

In a landmark move to go even further on its Plan for Change, the government’s pro-business approach has secured new industry partnerships with Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Weetabix as well as Magic Breakfast, which will see the early adopter schools benefit from discounts and free deliveries from yesterday.

Best Start free breakfast clubs are already providing a lifeline to working families, giving much needed breathing room in the mornings by freeing up to 95 hours per year, and putting money back into their pockets to the tune of £450 a year.

Yesterday’s partnerships mean schools can serve up more affordable, varied breakfast options, while freeing up funds to make the clubs bigger and better through enrichment activities like board games or sports.

This comes as the latest research shows more than one in three parents (38%) find it difficult to give their child a healthy breakfast before school, with fussy eating (36%) and time (28%) being the main barriers.

This drive towards national renewal follows confirmation that half a million more children will soon be able to benefit from free breakfast clubs as 2,000 new schools will join the scheme from April 2026.

Alongside this, the government has updated guidance issued to schools yesterday, calling for them to start limiting branded uniform items ahead of the cap coming into force in the Children’s Wellbeing & Schools Bill, which will save some parents over £50 per child. A recent Parentkind poll revealed that more than a quarter of parents will go without heating or eating to cover uniform costs.

Breaking the link between background and opportunity, these measures will support working families and help ensure every child can have the best start in life.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said:

We’re rolling out free breakfast clubs, and now we’re going further. By joining forces with some of Britain’s most loved food brands, we are making our offer bigger and better – backing our schools, supporting families, and ensuring every child gets the best start in life. We need schools to play their part too, getting ready to join the free breakfast club scheme from next year, or acting now to cap branded uniform items to keep more of parents’ hard-earned cash in their pockets. This government is driving change and delivering national renewal – and we won’t rest until we have broken the link between a child’s background and success.

With porridge (27%), fruit and yoghurt (25%), wheat biscuits (15%) and wholegrain toast (11%) being the top breakfast choices for parents, the partnerships will mean schools can now access these items much more easily.

These innovative deals will ensure the free breakfast club programme works for all types of schools, and school leaders have welcomed the latest development as an important move to ensure the test and learn phase delivers the most effective outcomes for national rollout.

Simon Roberts, CEO of Sainsbury’s said:

Every child deserves access to affordable and nutritious food to help them thrive, but we know far too many arrive at school without a balanced breakfast to fuel their day. That’s why we are proud to be partnering with the Department for Education on their free breakfast clubs, offering the early adopter schools £200 vouchers to support healthy breakfast provision. We’re committed, at Sainsbury’s, to continuing to play our part in addressing this challenge until we’re confident that everyone across the country has access to joyful, affordable food every day.

Rick Weights Head Teacher of Saxton Federation of CE Primary Schools, Monk Fryston said:

These business partnership deals will make the world of difference to the sustainability of our free breakfast club and we’re thrilled the government has taken on board key feedback in this test and learn phase. For us, as a rural school of 41 pupils, the high delivery costs for fresh food every week made it difficult to run a club so I’m incredibly excited about the free delivery Morrison’s will offer. We will be able to utilise the savings made into improving the menu options for our children, providing a wider selection of healthy food. This will make our breakfast club even better. These deals are vital to make sure free breakfast clubs work easily for every type of school. It’s meant we can give the 26 pupils who regularly attend a soft, supportive start to the day.

Today’s action goes hand in hand with work to revise the School Food Standards and expand free school meals to every family on Universal Credit, lifting 100,000 children out of poverty.

It is also part of wider work to achieve government’s vision for the UK’s food system under the food strategy, helping schools to provide nutritious food choices through government-industry partnerships.

Francesca Theokli, Marketing & NPD Director, Weetabix said:

Weetabix is proud to support the UK government’s free breakfast club programme, to provide primary school children across the country with a healthier start to their school day. As the UK’s number 1 cereal brand, trusted by families nationwide, we believe every child deserves access to wholegrain, high fibre, low sugar, tasty, nutritious food. Through our partnership with early adopter schools, we are helping ensure that healthy options are more accessible to children, supporting their wellbeing and readiness to learn. We are committed to working alongside our Foodservice wholesale partners to make a meaningful impact on child nutrition and family support.

Rami Baitiéh, Chief Executive Officer for Morrisons said:

We are delighted to be part of the free breakfast club partnership and look forward to helping schools across the country give children the best start to the day. Our heritage in fresh, quality food is something we are proud of and our free anytime delivery pass will help these schools consistently provide healthy breakfasts to pupils.

Rhian Thompson, Director of Service Delivery, Magic Breakfast, said:

Each school morning, Magic Breakfast works with over 1000 schools, making school breakfast available for hundreds of thousands of children and young people. I am especially pleased that Magic Breakfast is now a proud partner of the free breakfast club programme. The expertise we have built in areas including food, delivery and breakfast provision in almost every type of school and community will be a valuable asset we can bring to the programme. At Magic Breakfast, we are excited to participate in this test and learn phase and help schools to deliver their free breakfast clubs.

Food Security Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: