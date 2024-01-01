British business leaders, innovators and international trade champions recognised in the King’s 2024 New Year Honours List

Secretary of State for Business and Trade congratulates those honoured

The Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch is congratulating entrepreneurs, innovators and Department for Business and Trade staff who have been awarded for their extraordinary service to businesses, investment, exporting and UK economic growth.

Those honoured represent a diverse range of exceptional individuals who have championed a wide range of sectors across the UK economy at home and overseas.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

In 2023 we’ve signed ambitious trade deals, removed market access barriers, and supported British businesses to start up, scale up and grow. These outstanding individuals embody the enterprising spirit found across the UK, from exporting original produce, to helping others grow their businesses. I congratulate them on their honours and look forward to seeing their leadership continue to deliver for the British people.

Business leaders and entrepreneurs recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours List:

Knights of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

John Griffin, Founder, Addison Lee. For services to Business and to Charity.

Tim Martin, Founder and Chair, Wetherspoons. For services to Hospitality and to Culture.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Kevin Ellis, Alliance Senior Partner, PwC UK and Middle East. For services to Economic Growth and Expanding Social Mobility.

Paul Golding, Chair, Pinewood Group. For services to Business and to the UK Film Industry.

Dr Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive Officer, BAE Systems. For services to International Trade and Skills Development.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rachel Gaisburgh-Watkyn, Managing Director, Tiny Box Company. For services to Sustainability, to Ethical Business Growth and to Exports.

Catherine McBride, Member, Trade and Agriculture Commission. For services to Economic Commentary and Trade Policy.

Martin McTague, Low Pay Commissioner and National Chair, UK Federation of Small Businesses. For services to Small Businesses.

Brian Palmer, Founder and Chief Executive, Tharsus Group Ltd. For services to Manufacturing and Skills.

Munir Patel, Chief Executive Officer, XRAIL Group. For services to Rail Exports.

Ashley Pigott, Chairman and Managing Director, AJ Power, Northern Ireland. For services to UK Exports and Manufacturing.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Simon Ayers, Chief Executive Officer, TrustMark. For services to Consumer Protection.

Kathy Caton, Founder and Managing Director, Brighton Gin. For services to Trade and to the community in Brighton.

Rowan Crozier, Chief Executive Officer, C Brandauer & Co. For services to Manufacturing and Enterprise.

Shalom Ijeoma Lloyd, Director, Naturally Tiwa Skincare. For services to International Trade and to Women in Business.

John Norris, Chair, B&M Longworth (Edgworth) Ltd. For services to Innovation, to Sustainability and to International Trade.

Staff from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) recognised in the 2024 New Year Honours List:

Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)

Crawford Falconer, Chief Trade Negotiation Adviser and Second Permanent Secretary, Department for Business and Trade.

Companions of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

Simon Penney, lately HM Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan and HM Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Bidesh Sarkar, Chief Financial Officer, Department for Business and Trade.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lukas May, lately Deputy Director, CPTPP, Department for Business and Trade.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sophie Dyer, lately Counsellor, British Embassy Tokyo, Japan.

Elizabeth McCrory, Regional Lead, UK Export Finance.

Phillip Potter, Regional Lead, UK Export Finance.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Barbara Williams, Diary Manager, Department for Business and Trade.

Selected quotes from recipients:

1. Kevin Ellis – awarded a CBE for services to Economic Growth and Expanding Social Mobility

As Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC since 2016, Kevin has grown the company by more than a third to 30,211 people. Kevin has made a significant contribution to the growth of PwC and has driven PwC to become a leader on social mobility and inclusion. Believing that business has a vital role in solving society’s biggest issues, Kevin has invested in areas that matter most such as an Advanced Research Engineering Centre in Belfast, investing over £40m to support jobs and skills; and a Technology Hub in Manchester on track to create 1000 new jobs.

Kevin, Alliance Senior Partner at PwC UK and Middle East said:

I’m grateful to be recognised in this way. Throughout my almost four decades in the professional services sector, I’ve had the privilege to work with a vast range of businesses as well as the government, education and third sectors on initiatives that champion UK prosperity, social mobility, skills, and regional impact. This recognition inspires me further.

2. Munir Patel – awarded an OBE for services to Rail Exports

Munir has transformed XRAIL into a globally focused business, generating 80% of its turnover from exports. With Munir, XRAIL achieved a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2022 for outstanding achievement in international trade. He is credited with single handedly developing an export business in XRAIL and his determination to succeed resulted in the award of contracts against intense global competition. Munir is a shining example to rail businesses of what can be achieved taking a long term perspective, and proactively encouraging and supporting others to develop export capability.

Munir, Chief Executive Officer at XRAIL Group:

I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this OBE for international export. Our journey in global trade has been marked by resilience, innovation, and a shared vision for creating positive impact. Together, we’ve transcended borders, turning challenges into opportunities. This honour is not just an accolade for me but a celebration of collaboration, determination, and the power of fostering international relationships. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have been part of this remarkable journey. Thank you for this profound honour.

3. Catherine McBride – awarded an OBE for services to Economic Commentary and Trade Policy

As a member of the Trade and Agriculture Commission, Catherine is recognised as an expert in her field, specialising in economic and regulatory topics, global trade, farming standards, the environment, banking and macroeconomics. Catherine has provided world class advice to the Government in her role as TAC member and made a significant national impact through her commentary on UK trade policy post Brexit.

Catherine, Member of the Trade and Agriculture Commission said:

I am delighted to be included in His Majesty The King’s New Year’s honours List for my work promoting the UK’s potential to thrive as an independent trading nation and the benefits of trade for UK citizens and UK exporters. I am very pleased that my efforts have been recognised by the Department for Business and Trade and rewarded in this way.

4. Shalom Ijeoma Lloyd – awarded an MBE for services to International Trade and Women in Business

As a qualified pharmacist, Shalom founded Naturally Tiwa Skincare in 2014 after creating a formulation using Shea butter to ease her son’s eczema. Her company creates vegan and cruelty free skincare products with natural ingredients from Africa. Shalom has made a real difference to the lives of women in Essan, employing up to 70 women in the area and establishing three cooperatives. Based in Milton Keynes, NTS has a turnover of £80,000 of which 10% is exports.

Shalom, Founder and Managing Director of Naturally Tiwa Skincare said:

It is a humbling feeling to be recognised in The King’s New Year Honours List 2024 and awarded an MBE for services to International Trade and Women in Business. I am proud to be a Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Export Champion, hence being nominated for this honour by DBT makes it even more special. It is a tremendous privilege, and I am immensely proud to lead organisations that play positive roles in the lives of people globally. This honour is a reflection of the fantastic work of all my colleagues at Naturally Tiwa Skincare, Naturally Tribal Nigeria, eMQT and the JE Family.

5. Kathy Caton – awarded an MBE for services to Trade and the community in Brighton

Kathy is the founder and Managing Director of Brighton Gin. From humble beginnings back in 2012, her company has made huge strides and now employs seven full time staff as well as supporting an increasing supply chain. The business exports successfully to 7 markets, including Australia and North America with more in the pipeline. As a vocal supporter of the benefits of exporting, she is proactive and always passes on her knowledge and experience. Kathy is an important player in the development, innovation and growth of the gin sector which is now the UK’s 5th largest food and drink export.

Kathy, Founder and Managing Director of Brighton Gin said:

I am so incredibly surprised - and humbled - to have been nominated for the honour, particularly regarding the kind things that people have had to say about the role of Brighton Gin in the local community and about supporting and encouraging diversity in the workplace and all the amazing things that that can bring.

