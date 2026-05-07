British businesses celebrated as The King’s Awards for Enterprise mark their 60th anniversary

Recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise announced, celebrating the achievements of outstanding businesses from across the UK

186 recipients announced in The King’s Awards for Enterprise - the UK’s most prestigious business awards

The King’s Awards for Enterprise mark 60 years of celebrating outstanding UK business excellence

In this milestone year, the Awards are expanding to champion the next generation with the launch of The King’s Award for Enterprise – Young Founder.

The new Young Founder category will spotlight founders aged 18–30 who are actively leading their businesses and building success with impact.

The recipients of The King’s Awards for Enterprise were yesterday [6 May] announced, celebrating the achievements of outstanding businesses from across the UK and Channel Islands and recognising their vital contribution to economic growth and improving lives.

This year marks a significant milestone for the Awards, as they celebrate 60 years since the first honours were conferred in 1966. Established in 1965, the programme has since recognised more than 8,000 exceptional UK businesses, highlighting the strength, innovation, and ambition of British enterprise.

To mark this anniversary year – and to ensure the Awards continue to reflect the evolving landscape of UK business – a new category has been introduced: The King’s Award for Enterprise - Young Founder. Created as part of the Department for Business and Trade’s Small Business Plan, the Award will recognise founders aged 18–30 who are actively leading their businesses and driving growth and opportunity.

A total of 186 awards have been issued with one company, Bristol-based Tailfin Ltd, being recognised for two Awards. The Awards span a diverse range of sectors and celebrate the ambition, ingenuity, and success of the UK’s business community.

Overall, 76 businesses have been recognised for International Trade, 52 for Innovation, 36 for Sustainability and 22 for Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility).

By supporting more people into work, developing new innovations, and exporting the best Britain has to offer around the world, businesses like these are playing a key role in the Government’s mission to go further and faster for economic growth and to put more money in more working people’s pockets.

Blair McDougall, Minister for Small Businesses and Economic Transformation said:

“A huge congratulations to every business receiving awards this year, who once again have illustrated the best of British innovation and talent. “These awards show that right across the UK, there are small businesses that are thriving, growing and succeeding and it’s only right that we champion these successes.”

Out of the 186 awards, 164 (89%) went to SMEs, and of those, 24 (13%) are micro-businesses, with 10 employees or less.

Smaller businesses are the beating heart of this government’s growth mission and providing them with the right support to overcome barriers and reach their full potential is an absolute priority.

Earlier this year, the government set out key actions to clamp down on the scourge of late payments that shutter 38 businesses every day.

Those measures follow on from last summer’s launch of the Small Business Plan by the Prime Minister that also launched the Business Growth Service, which is already transforming the government support offer for small firms, and increased access to finance for SMEs and entrepreneurs with a massive £4 billion finance boost.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise are marking a significant milestone this year, celebrating 60 years since the first Awards were conferred in 1966. Formerly known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, the programme was renamed four years ago to reflect His Majesty The King’s wish to continue the remarkable legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising the very best of UK business. Since their inception, over 8000 British businesses have been recognised with this royal accolade.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenants – The King’s representatives in each county – will be presenting the Awards to businesses locally throughout the year. One representative from each successful business will also be invited to a special Royal reception event.