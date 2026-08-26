British diplomacy to help UK businesses grow internationally

British diplomatic expertise will help UK businesses expand into international markets to drive growth back at home through a new training programme bringing together diplomats, business leaders, and international partners.

Launched by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the new Global Network Programme will give UK businesses the opportunity to better understand the markets they are investing in, helping them identify opportunities, manage risks, and make investment decisions with confidence as they grow internationally.

Participants will hear from top diplomats, ambassadors, senior policymakers, and experts from leading UK academic institutions on a range of topics including diplomacy, security, trade, geopolitics, and emerging technology.

International participants and speakers from foreign ministries, business and civil society will bring global perspectives to the programme, helping participants build lasting international networks and gain a deeper understanding of overseas markets and opportunities.

The programme will also strengthen the skills and networks UK diplomats need to support British businesses overseas and champion UK economic interests, as the Government continues its mission to deliver good growth in every postcode of the UK.

By building long-term links with businesses and international partners, UK diplomats will gain stronger insight into the opportunities and challenges facing UK firms - supporting a more outward-facing civil service focused on growth and competitiveness.

Foreign Secretary, Ed Miliband said:

In a more competitive and uncertain world, the countries and businesses that succeed will be those with the strongest international networks and the clearest understanding of the geopolitical, economic and technological forces shaping the world economy. Through this programme, we are opening up the FCDO’s world-class diplomatic expertise to business and other leaders in other sectors, helping them understand geopolitical risk, build international partnerships and navigate overseas markets with confidence. By bringing together diplomats, entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers, we can strengthen Britain’s global connections and help unlock growth and jobs across the UK.

The programme launch reflects the Government’s wider commitment to work more closely with business to unlock growth and opportunity across the UK.

Sessions will take place across some of the UK’s most historic diplomatic venues - King Charles Street, the home of the FCDO; Wilton Park, the UK’s foremost multilateral forum; and Lancaster House, renowned for hosting state visits.

The programme has been launched as part of the FCDO’s Diplomatic College, the department’s centre for diplomatic learning and professional development.

The College helps staff develop the skills needed for modern diplomacy while also opening up selected programmes to partners across government, business, civil society, academia, and international organisations.

It forms part of FCDO2030, the department’s plan to modernise the FCDO so it is better equipped to protect UK interests, support British people and businesses overseas, and respond to a more complex and competitive world.