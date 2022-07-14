British Embassy and British Council release PWC Impact Report

The report highlights how Trade, Investment, Innovation, Science and Academic relations have grown significantly between the two countries over the last decade.

PwC were asked to look at how programs to support Trade, Investment, Innovation, Science & Academic partnerships between Israel and the UK have contributed to economic activity in the UK. The British Embassy in Tel Aviv has helped attract £1.2bn of Israeli FDI into the UK from 2014-2021. PwC modelling reveals this has supported an estimated 15,370 jobs and over £1bn of economic activity across the UK over the same period.

Additionally, academic and scientific partnerships have become a cornerstone of international collaboration between the UK and Israel. This report finds that funding for Israeli early career researchers to come to UK universities generates economic contributions in the UK of 1.53x the value of grants provided to them through programmes delivered via the British Embassy and British Council. Further, outcomes from joint UK-Israel medical research have the potential to generate net direct economic benefits of approximately 4.7x the value of the research funding in a single year alone, and up to 18.3x in the first four years.

The report can be read here British Embassy & British Council in Tel Aviv Supporting UK - Israel activities from Science to Trade (PDF, 10 MB, 29 pages).