British Embassy announces second edition of “Great UK Day"

The event returns in 2025 as part of the UK Government’s ongoing growth strategy to keep supporting British businesses through cultural promotion and strengthening relations with Guatemala.

The British Embassy will host the second edition of “Great UK Day”, a full-day event taking place on Saturday, 9 August 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Central Plaza of Plaza Fontabella, Zone 10.

The celebration aims to strengthen cultural ties between the United Kingdom and Guatemala, highlighting the incorporation of British brands into UK culture. Featuring a dynamic programme for audiences of all ages, the agenda includes educational, recreational, and cultural activities such as storytelling, trivia games, workshops, contests, and interactive spaces focused on British culture.

The day will feature the participation of Ambassador Juliana Correa, who will deliver welcome remarks. An information stand on the Chevening Scholarships programme will also be available, offering details about the UK Government’s prestigious postgraduate scholarship scheme for future global leaders.

“Great UK Day” is part of the British Embassy’s public diplomacy efforts and seeks to promote mutual understanding through cultural and educational exchange, while also showcasing the presence and contributions of UK companies and products in Guatemala.

The event is organised in collaboration with Plaza Fontabella, Librería Sophos, Cervecería Centroamericana, Little India, El Marinero and the British brands Diageo (Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray), Land Rover, Mini, Penlon, Sterifeed, VetPlus, WTW, Pernord Ricard (Beefeater), Hackett London, Triumph, Twinnings, Tyrrell’s, Vitabiotics, and Walkers.

Follow all updates of the activities here https://www.facebook.com/fontabella.gt