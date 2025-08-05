Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
British Embassy announces second edition of “Great UK Day"
The event returns in 2025 as part of the UK Government’s ongoing growth strategy to keep supporting British businesses through cultural promotion and strengthening relations with Guatemala.
The British Embassy will host the second edition of “Great UK Day”, a full-day event taking place on Saturday, 9 August 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Central Plaza of Plaza Fontabella, Zone 10.
The celebration aims to strengthen cultural ties between the United Kingdom and Guatemala, highlighting the incorporation of British brands into UK culture. Featuring a dynamic programme for audiences of all ages, the agenda includes educational, recreational, and cultural activities such as storytelling, trivia games, workshops, contests, and interactive spaces focused on British culture.
The day will feature the participation of Ambassador Juliana Correa, who will deliver welcome remarks. An information stand on the Chevening Scholarships programme will also be available, offering details about the UK Government’s prestigious postgraduate scholarship scheme for future global leaders.
“Great UK Day” is part of the British Embassy’s public diplomacy efforts and seeks to promote mutual understanding through cultural and educational exchange, while also showcasing the presence and contributions of UK companies and products in Guatemala.
The event is organised in collaboration with Plaza Fontabella, Librería Sophos, Cervecería Centroamericana, Little India, El Marinero and the British brands Diageo (Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray), Land Rover, Mini, Penlon, Sterifeed, VetPlus, WTW, Pernord Ricard (Beefeater), Hackett London, Triumph, Twinnings, Tyrrell’s, Vitabiotics, and Walkers.
Follow all updates of the activities here https://www.facebook.com/fontabella.gt
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-embassy-announces-second-edition-of-great-uk-day
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Mexico to bite into best of British pork in new £19m deal04/08/2025 14:22:00
Twelve businesses across England and Northern Ireland secure access to Mexico's rapidly expanding market
British steelmakers regain access to EU market01/08/2025 15:10:00
British steelmakers regain access to EU market.
Business leaders back the UK Government’s Small Business Plan01/08/2025 13:10:00
Business leaders from across business representative organisations, small and large businesses have endorsed the launch of the UK Government’s new Small Business Plan.
Time to pay up: Toughest crackdown on late payments in a generation unveiled in plan to back small businesses31/07/2025 09:05:00
UK Government unveils its Small Business Plan to support SMEs across the country
Business leaders welcome the UK-India Free Trade Agreement25/07/2025 12:10:00
Business leaders have strongly welcomed the signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.
Historic trade deal signed with India to deliver £80 million boost to Wales24/07/2025 17:22:00
New figures show trade deal with India will deliver £80 million for Wales’s economy as part of the Plan for Change
Prime Minister secures thousands of British jobs and £6 billion in investment and export wins as historic trade deal with India signed24/07/2025 16:29:00
Today, the Prime Minister will welcome nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins.
Historic trade deal signed with India to deliver £50 million boost to Northern Ireland24/07/2025 11:17:00
New analysis published today [Thursday 24 July] shows the landmark agreement will deliver a £50m boost to the local economy