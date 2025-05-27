Ministry of Defence
British firepower deployed on NATO's eastern flank in show of force
UK shores up NATO's eastern flank with deployment to Finland.
Hundreds of UK military personnel deployed to NATO’s eastern flank to add critical firepower to a major NATO exercise in Northern Finland.
Exercise Northern Strike will see the UK Armed Forces join thousands of personnel from Finland and Sweden, NATO’s two newest Allies. The show of force and firepower reinforces the Alliance’s readiness, capability, and commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory. This is the latest demonstration of strong collaboration between the UK and our international partners as set out in the government’s Plan for Change.
New British Army AH64E Apache attack helicopters will fire Hellfire missiles and 30mm guns simulating close support to allied combat forces on the ground, including British Army infantry units.
Bringing their cutting-edge rocket systems to the battlefield, The British Army’s 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery will fire their Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) throughout and put their troops to the test during a field training exercise. MLRS has been proven in battle in the war in Ukraine and this will be the first time the British Army fire the system on European soil alongside AH64E Apache helicopters.
Minister for the Armed Forces, Luke Pollard MP, recently said:
Exercise Northern Strike demonstrates our unshakeable commitment to NATO and highlights the key capabilities the UK brings to the Alliance. This government’s commitment to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027 ensures the UK’s strength and leadership.
From the skies over Poland, to the northern reaches of Finland, the UK is standing shoulder to shoulder with our allies in leading the way in defending NATO’s eastern flank. Working with our international partners is at the core of this government’s Plan for Change.
Deepening partnerships with key Allies across the exercise is a key part of this Government’s NATO first policy, to ensure the UK is secure at home and strong abroad. Strengthening NATO by showcasing our capabilities and increasing interoperability assures our allies and deters our adversaries.
Exercise Northern Strike is part of a wider operation to secure NATO’s eastern flank; Operation RAZOREDGE. RAZOREDGE is made up of 13 exercises involving 13 NATO allies across 6 countries. The UK has contributed assets across air, land and sea with over 6,000 UK personnel taking part alongside 16,500 allied troops.
Operated by 4 Regiment, Army Air Corps, the Apache Helicopters also support jobs across the country at the Army Aviation Centre in Hampshire and Suffolk. UK industry also plays a key role with 75 British companies, including 33 SMEs also contributing a range of critical components to the aircraft.
Keeping the country safe is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan for Change. The work of the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force, is critical to the security and stability of the UK, supporting all of the Government’s five missions in its plan.
