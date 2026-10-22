British jobs boost as tank barrel production returns to the UK for first time in 20 years

Rheinmetall UK's Telford gun hall begins production, creating 100 skilled jobs and returning large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil for the first time in decades.

Rheinmetall UK begins production at Telford gun hall, supporting 100 highly skilled jobs.

Return of large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil, ensuring British Armed Forces are better equipped to defend the nation.

Part of the government’s commitment to reindustrialisation and good growth in every postcode.

British Armed Forces will be better equipped to defend the nation, benefiting from sovereign manufacturing capability for the first time in two decades, as Rheinmetall UK begins production at its gun hall in Telford.

The gun hall supports 100 highly skilled jobs, manufactures barrels and breeches for both 120mm and 155mm weapon systems, including for RCH 155 and future artillery platforms.

Rheinmetall UK will expand its workforce as production ramps up, building long-term partnerships with British SMEs – strengthening the domestic supply chain for decades to come.

Specialist local workers have been recruited for the production phase, drawing on the strength of Telford’s engineering sector. Local workers have been recruited and trained to do high-value work, supporting economic growth in the region.

The development of the gun hall marks the return of large-calibre weapon manufacturing to UK soil, restoring national capability, strengthening the defence industrial base and supporting reindustrialisation.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting officially opened the gun hall alongside Chief of the General Staff General Sir Roly Walker and Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG. Rheinmetall UK has gone from an empty site to full production in just eight months, having taken over the facility in Autumn 2025.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP, said:

Britain is back in the business of making the weapons that our Armed Forces need to defend the nation against our adversaries. From an empty site to full production in eight months, this is rapid reindustrialisation in action. One hundred skilled jobs in world-class manufacturing and the return of large-calibre weapon production to UK soil for the first time in twenty years – this is what defence as an engine for growth looks like.

Central to the gun hall’s development has been the training of the British workforce who spent time at Rheinmetall’s production facility in Unterlüß, Germany. UK workers gained expertise in precision manufacturing, quality assurance and specialist weapon production before returning to Telford to establish this sovereign capability.

Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall AG, said:

Today’s opening is an important milestone for Rheinmetall and for the United Kingdom. In a remarkably short period of time, we have turned our commitment into a sovereign manufacturing capability that will strengthen Britain’s defence industrial base for decades to come. The UK has been a long-standing and valued partner for Rheinmetall, and today we are building on an already strong relationship. We are committed to investing in the UK for the long term, expanding our industrial footprint and working together to deliver the capabilities needed for the future. By combining Rheinmetall’s expertise with British skills, innovation and manufacturing, we are strengthening the UK’s sovereign industrial capacity, supporting the Armed Forces and contributing to the security of NATO and Europe.

The development of the gun hall demonstrates the UK-Germany industrial partnership under the Trinity House Agreement. Signed in October 2024, the agreement is a commitment to improve and enhance bilateral co-operation between both nations, enhancing NATO’s collective deterrence.

This milestone builds on Rheinmetall UK’s wider investment across the country, including its work on the Boxer vehicle and Challenger 3 battle tank programmes. These programmes show how defence can deliver national security and national prosperity, strengthening the UK’s industrial base and ensuring British industry is ready for the future.

The government has committed £298 billion over four years as part of the Defence Investment Plan, furthering the government’s commitment to using defence spending to drive economic growth in every postcode, creating well-paid, long-term jobs across the UK.