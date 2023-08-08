Sport England
|Printable version
British Ju Jitsu Association facing derecognition as national governing body
The four Home Country Sports Councils have made a unanimous decision following a recognition review.
The Home Country Sports Councils have found the British Ju Jitsu Association (BJJAGB) doesn't meet the Sports Councils Recognition Policy criteria to be the recognised national governing body (NGB) for the sport in the United Kingdom.
Following a comprehensive recognition review conducted by Sport England in line with the criteria, the Boards of Sport England, sportscotland, Sport Wales and Sport Northern Ireland unanimously decided to accept the review’s findings and proceed to derecognition of the BJJAGB.
The BJJAGB must now demonstrate they're fully compliant with the recognition criteria by 1 October 2023 or derecognition will come into immediate effect.
Following derecognition, neither the British Ju Jitsu Association (BJJAGB), nor the sport of ju jitsu, would be eligible for public funding from Sport England or the other national sports councils.
A martial art, or any sport designated as high risk, cannot receive public funding in England without a recognised national governing body.
We, along with the other Home Country Sports Councils, launched a review into the BJJA on 3 November 2022 after receiving information regarding the governance of the organisation and behaviour of individuals at the governing body.
The review, which examined nine criteria, found the BJJAGB failed to meet these in six areas:
- Constitutional structure
- BJJAGB failed to demonstrate it has an up-to-date or fit-for-purpose constitution.
- Governance structure
- BJJAGB’s equality, diversity and inclusion and anti-doping policies don't meet the recognition requirements - furthermore, the organisation didn't provide any safety management information.
- Organisation history
- BJJAGB failed to provide minutes of its annual general meetings for the past two years.
- Governing body influence
- BJJAGB didn't make a case made for it being the most influential NGB in its sport.
- Organisation vision and development
- BJJAGB didn't provide a sport or NGB development plan(s) as part of the review process.
- Sporting development
- BJJAGB didn't provide a sport or NGB development plan(s) as part of the review process.
The Home Country Sports Councils wrote to the BJJA this morning to convey this decision and formally begin the derecognition process.
Brazilian jiu-jitsu clubs, projects and associations will continue to be eligible to receive grants from Sport England providing they're affiliated to the UK Brazilian Jui-Jitsu Association (UKBJJA).
The UKBJJA is the recognised national governing body for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and is separate to the BJJAGB.
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/british-ju-jitsu-association-facing-derecognition-national-governing-body
