National Crime Agency
|Printable version
British man admits travelling overseas to abuse children over a decade
A convicted paedophile from Essex has pleaded guilty to regularly travelling to South East Asia to sexually abuse children over a ten-year period.
NCA investigators, working with Europol and Dutch authorities, identified that Christopher Behn, 68, was a member of a Europe-wide network who travelled together to abuse children across the globe.
Behn is currently serving nine years in prison for a snapshot of his offending - the abuse of 11 children in Myanmar in 2016.
He was arrested at Gatwick Airport by the NCA in February 2020, after investigators identified him as appearing in images with another member of the network, a Dutch man who was convicted in the Netherlands.
Behn was detained by officers before he could board a flight to Vietnam.
A number of the electronic devices officers seized from him were encrypted, however forensic work by the NCA led to the recovery of photographs taken by Behn of him abusing children in Myanmar.
He was prosecuted for these offences, but it was clear to officers he was involved in offending on a much larger scale, and the investigation continued.
Behn’s travel history showed that he had visited Vietnam 18 times since 2006, along with trips to Thailand, Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, India, and Myanmar.
Both Behn and the Dutch national had written diaries that described in graphic detail the abuse committed by the pair on many of these trips.
In late 2021, Dutch police recovered further abuse images and videos from their suspect’s devices, which were shared with the NCA. Despite the faces of the adults in the photos not being visible, investigators were able to prove many of them featured Behn sexually assaulting young boys.
These images, matched with Behn’s travel history, his diaries, and online conversations between him and other offenders, meant NCA investigators could show there were at least 23 occasions where Behn committed child abuse overseas between 2008-2018.
This was not including the trip to Myanmar in 2016.
Behn regularly spoke with others via TOR chat and encrypted emails about children they had met and abused, payments made to victims and their families, and ways in which they could avoid detection by law enforcement.
In June this year, Behn was further charged with 23 counts of sexually assaulting a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. The charges relate to boys aged 6-11 living in Vietnam, spanning 2008–2018.
He pleaded guilty to 21 charges recently [8 August] and will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 29 September 2023.
The NCA has identified a further five men based in the UK believed to have links to the network and investigations are ongoing in a number of countries across Europe.
Phil Eccles, Operations Manager at the NCA, recently said:
“Behn is a committed and prolific transnational child sex offender, who dedicated years of his life to this criminal network.
“It’s clear that a significant amount of planning went into every trip taken by the group, all of which centred around abusing children.
“Behn and his like-minded friends conducted their offending in remote parts of the world and conspired together via encrypted chats in the hope of hiding their horrific offending from law enforcement.
“However, thanks to joint work with our partners across Europe, including Europol and the Dutch police, these men are now being exposed.
“Protecting children is a priority for the NCA. We are dedicated to targeting the highest harm offenders and working with overseas partners to ensure British nationals committing abuse abroad will face justice in the UK.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/british-man-admits-travelling-overseas-to-abuse-children-over-a-decade
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
12 years for teacher who paid £65,000 for the abuse of children in India09/08/2023 14:20:00
A former deputy head teacher of a primary school has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for paying and instructing teenagers in India to abuse younger children.
Suspected Kinahan organised crime group members charged with firearms offences09/08/2023 12:20:00
Three people have been charged following a major National Crime Agency investigation into a plot to acquire firearms and ammunition that was uncovered following the takedown of the Encrochat encrypted messaging platform.
Operation Venetic: Three men sentenced for raft of firearms, drugs and money laundering offences09/08/2023 11:20:00
Three men who conspired together in plots to supply guns and drugs have been jailed in a National Crime Agency investigation.
Trio sentenced after failed attempt to smuggle cocaine through UK port09/08/2023 11:15:00
Three drug traffickers have been jailed for a combined 21 years after an NCA surveillance operation foiled their attempt to extract 10 kilos of cocaine from a shipping container.
Operation Venetic: OCG that used fake company as front for massive cocaine smuggling are jailed04/08/2023 09:25:00
An organised crime group (OCG) set up a fake computer company to cover industrial supplies of cocaine it imported.
NCA publishes updated list of restrictions imposed on convicted criminals03/08/2023 11:15:00
The National Crime Agency yesterday (2 August) published a list of active preventative orders ( spreadsheetNCA Ancillary Orders (113 KB) ) to support its lifetime management of serious offenders.
People smugglers used lorries to smuggle migrants to the UK for £7,000 per person31/07/2023 16:15:00
A man has been found guilty of being part of an organised crime group linked to the prolific smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.
Birmingham fraudsters cashed in on pandemic by selling hundreds of illegal coronavirus testing kits and planned to sell millions more on dark web31/07/2023 11:15:00
Two Birmingham men have been sentenced after a National Crime Agency investigation uncovered their plans to “capitalise on tragedy” during the pandemic by selling potentially millions of uncertified coronavirus testing kits to medical professionals and the public.