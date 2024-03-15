Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
British man wanted for murdering partner to be extradited to Italy following CPS international collaboration
Westminster magistrates recently (13 March 2024) ordered the extradition to Italy of a British man suspected of murdering his partner there.
Michael Whitbread is wanted by the Italian government for prosecution on a charge of murdering his partner, British national Michele Faiers, who was found stabbed to death at their home near the Italian town of Casoli. It is alleged she was killed on 28 October 2023.
Within days of Ms Faiers’ body being found, the CPS helped an Italian judge issue a warrant for Mr Whitbread’s arrest under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the European Union, and he was soon after arrested in Shepshed, Leicestershire.
The extradition was the result of collaborative work between the CPS, Italian authorities and Leicestershire Police.
John Sheehan for the CPS, recently said:
“The Crown Prosecution Service’s Extradition Unit has advised and represented the Government of Italy with impeccable professionalism in this serious and challenging case, which has resulted in a UK court order for the extradition of Michael Whitbread to Italy for prosecution on a murder charge.
"Our thoughts are primarily with the grieving family of Michele Faiers. We ask that there be no speculation about the facts of the case which may be subject to appeal, and so that Michael Whitbread can receive a fair trial in Italy.
“This is an excellent example of the CPS leading domestic and international co-operation in criminal justice.”
Mr Whitbread has seven days in which to lodge an application for permission to appeal the decision of the District Judge.
Notes to Editors
- John Sheehan is a Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor and Head of the CPS’ Extradition Unit.
- The CPS Extradition Unit represents foreign authorities that are seeking the return of a requested person. The unit provides advice to foreign authorities on the validity of the request and then act on their behalf in court proceedings.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/british-man-wanted-murdering-partner-be-extradited-italy-following-cps-international
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
CPS leaders welcome final findings of academic report into prosecution of rape13/03/2024 15:10:00
CPS leaders have welcomed the final findings of an academic report looking into the organisation’s handling of the prosecution of rape.
Police constable and friend convicted of motor insurance corruption07/03/2024 10:20:00
A police constable who abused his position within the force and his friend have been convicted of motor claims corruption.
UPDATED WITH SENTENCE: Far-right organiser found guilty of intent to stir up racial hatred through distribution of stickers05/03/2024 12:20:00
A far-right activist who set up an online library of racist stickers for supporters to download and put up in their area has been jailed.
CPS authorises charge against sixth person suspected of spying for Russia29/02/2024 10:20:00
Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised a charge of conspiracy to conduct espionage against a sixth person suspected of spying for Russia.
Fourth person charged following protest at Prime Minister's home26/02/2024 14:10:00
A fourth person has been charged following a protest at the home of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August.
CPS authorises charges against three people following protest at Prime Minister’s home21/02/2024 12:20:00
Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by North Yorkshire Police, we have authorised criminal charges against one man and two women after a protest at the home of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on 3 August 2023.
Dark web child abuse forum administrators jailed21/02/2024 09:20:00
The second moderator of a dark web forum for sharing indecent pictures of children to be jailed within a week recently (19 February 2024) received five years and four months in prison.
Prison worker sentenced for misconduct in public office after misreporting welfare checks20/02/2024 16:20:00
A prison support worker has been sentenced after he was previously convicted of misconduct in public office for fabricating the number of welfare check he carried out on a vulnerable prisoner.