British man wanted for murdering partner to be extradited to Italy following CPS international collaboration

Westminster magistrates recently (13 March 2024) ordered the extradition to Italy of a British man suspected of murdering his partner there.

Michael Whitbread is wanted by the Italian government for prosecution on a charge of murdering his partner, British national Michele Faiers, who was found stabbed to death at their home near the Italian town of Casoli. It is alleged she was killed on 28 October 2023.

Within days of Ms Faiers’ body being found, the CPS helped an Italian judge issue a warrant for Mr Whitbread’s arrest under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement between the UK and the European Union, and he was soon after arrested in Shepshed, Leicestershire.

The extradition was the result of collaborative work between the CPS, Italian authorities and Leicestershire Police.

John Sheehan for the CPS, recently said:

“The Crown Prosecution Service’s Extradition Unit has advised and represented the Government of Italy with impeccable professionalism in this serious and challenging case, which has resulted in a UK court order for the extradition of Michael Whitbread to Italy for prosecution on a murder charge. "Our thoughts are primarily with the grieving family of Michele Faiers. We ask that there be no speculation about the facts of the case which may be subject to appeal, and so that Michael Whitbread can receive a fair trial in Italy. “This is an excellent example of the CPS leading domestic and international co-operation in criminal justice.”

Mr Whitbread has seven days in which to lodge an application for permission to appeal the decision of the District Judge.

