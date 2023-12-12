Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
British minehunting ships to bolster Ukrainian Navy as UK and Norway launch maritime support initiative
The UK is to lead a new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, with Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirming the transfer of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy.
- The UK will lead a new Maritime Capability Coalition alongside Norway, delivering ships and vehicles to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.
- Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday confirmed Ukraine’s procurement of two Royal Navy minehunter ships for the Ukrainian Navy.
- New coalition will deliver long-term support to Ukraine, including training, equipment, and infrastructure to bolster security in the Black Sea.
Two Royal Navy minehunter ships are being transferred from the Royal Navy to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a move to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to operate at sea.
As the UK and Norway launch a new Maritime Capability Coalition, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday announced the procurement of two Sandown Class mine countermeasures vessels (MCMVs) by Ukraine through UK Export Finance in London.
He was joined by his Norwegian counterpart to jointly launch the Maritime Capability Coalition. Alongside this new initiative, the Defence Secretary also confirmed further details of UK military support to Ukraine.
Ukraine’s economy continues to be impacted by Putin’s blockade in the Black Sea, which has significantly reduced the country’s ability to move vital exports by sea. Strengthening the AFU’s maritime capabilities, in particular countering the threat from Russian sea mines, will help restore Ukraine’s maritime exports.
This builds on the UK Foreign Secretary’s visit to Ukraine last month where he welcomed the launch of the new ‘Unity Facility’ between UK company Marsh McLennan and the Ukrainian Government, which will provide affordable shipping insurance for grain and other critical food supplies globally from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, actively support international efforts to alleviate the global food crisis.
The new Maritime Capability Coalition will build the support that the UK, Norway, and others are providing to Ukraine. This will be long term to help Ukraine transform its navy, making it more compatible with western allies, more interoperable with NATO, and bolstering security in the Black Sea.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps yesterday said:
“These minehunters will deliver vital capability to Ukraine which will help save lives at sea and open up vital export routes, which have been severely limited since Putin launched his illegal full-scale invasion.
“This capability boost marks the beginning of a new dedicated effort by the UK, Norway and our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities over the long term, enhancing their ability to operate in defending their sovereign waters and bolstering security in the Black Sea.
“As an island nation with a proud maritime history, the UK and Royal Navy are particularly well-placed to support this endeavour, which will form part of a series of new coalitions formed between allies to ensure an enduring military commitment in support of Ukraine.”
Norwegian Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram yesterday said:
“The defence of Ukraine is important for Euro-Atlantic security. Now The United Kingdom, Norway and other countries will support Ukraine in developing their navy.
“Our goal is to contribute to building a lasting Ukrainian naval capability. In the further work, I hope Norway, as a sea-faring nation, can contribute with maritime expertise, new technological solutions and innovative thinking.”
The new maritime coalition will work closely with the Ukrainian Navy and Ministry of Defence to develop a number of capabilities, including the rapid development of a maritime force in the Black Sea, continuing to develop a Ukrainian Marine Corps, and river patrol craft to defend coastal and inland waterways.
Agreed during recent meetings of the 50-nation strong Ukraine Defence Contact Group, it forms part of a series of Capability Coalitions to strengthen Ukraine’s operations in other domains including on land and in the air.
The UK and Norway, together with other international partners, have already helped train hundreds of Ukrainian marines and aim to build on this work.
The Prime Minister and Defence Secretary have emphasised the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, with £4.6bn in military support allocated since Putin launched his full-scale invasion, and more than 52,000 Ukrainian troops trained since Russia first invaded Crimea in 2014.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-minehunting-ships-to-bolster-ukrainian-navy-as-uk-and-norway-launch-maritime-support-initiative
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announces further maritime support to the Ukrainian Navy12/12/2023 16:15:00
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps confirming the transfer of two Royal Navy minehunter ships to the Ukrainian Navy.
Defence Minister travels to Estonia to thank troops08/12/2023 12:05:00
Minister for Defence People and Families, Rt Hon Dr Andrew Murrison MP visited troops at Tapa Camp to thank them for their part in protecting NATO’s borders
Defence Secretary visits Israel and Occupied Palestinian Territories to explore options to boost humanitarian aid07/12/2023 13:10:00
As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, the Defence Secretary travels to the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) and Israel this week.
Member appointed to the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody06/12/2023 12:25:00
The Lord Chancellor has approved the appointment of Professor Seena Fazel as member of the Independent Advisory Panel on Deaths in Custody.
Government statement: The UK condemns attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea05/12/2023 14:12:00
FCDO-MOD joint statement in response to the attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea by Houthi militants.
New deep space radar will transform UK security05/12/2023 10:15:00
A new landmark radar initiative will increase UK security by being able to better detect, track and identify objects in deep space.
UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean05/12/2023 09:14:00
Statement on UK military activity in the Eastern Mediterranean.
UK powers up partnership with US and Australia to strengthen security04/12/2023 13:15:00
A landmark security partnership entered a new phase recently (02 December 2023) as the Defence Ministers of the UK, Australia and United States met in California.