British nationals released from Afghanistan
UK welcomes the release of 4 British men detained in Afghanistan.
A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said:
We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of four British nationals who were detained on allegations of breaking the laws of Afghanistan.
On behalf of families of the British nationals, we express their apologies to the current administration of Afghanistan for any violations of the laws of the country.
We remind all British nationals of the requirement to comply with relevant UK counter-terrorism legislation when overseas and abide by all laws of the country of destination. Where appropriate, we will pass information to the relevant authorities in the UK for consideration.
The UK Government regrets this episode.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/british-nationals-released-from-afghanistan--2
